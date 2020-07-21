A Faulkner County man accused of washing blood off the dogs that reportedly attacked and killed a 9-year-old boy on May 29 has been formally charged with negligent homicide, among other charges.
Trey Edgar Wyatt, 26, was formally charged Monday with negligent homicide, a Class A misdemeanor; tampering with physical evidence, a Class D felony; simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, a Class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony; following a May 29 dog attack that left a 9-year-old Mount Vernon boy dead.
Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson ordered Wyatt to remain behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center without bond in light of the allegations against him.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed against the 26-year-old, Wyatt called his girlfriend, Lisa Young, following the dog attack saying the two pit bulls returned home covered in mud.
The woman told police she was aware her dogs were aggressive, referencing an incident that happened on May 12 where her dogs killed 20 chickens on the property the Taylor family lived on, but said that she secured the dogs inside her home before leaving for work on the day in question. According to her statement, her boyfriend was still at the home when she left for work.
Young told Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office investigators that Wyatt called her shortly after she got to work saying he’d let the dogs out and that they returned “covered in mud.”
“[Wyatt] also told her shortly afterwards he heard several sirens and then noticed emergency vehicles at the neighbor’s house. He then told her he was going to take a shower,” FCSO Investigator Dane Alred wrote in his report after questioning Wyatt’s girlfriend about what happened. “She told investigators once she was contacted by law enforcement to come to her house [that] she tried calling Wyatt several times but he did not answer.”
Authorities requested a judge to approve a search warrant so that they could look for evidence inside the Chambers Lane residence after hearing dogs barking inside the home. While waiting for a judge to approve the search warrant request, deputies cleared the property and found Wyatt sitting in a shed. According to the investigator’s report, Wyatt was found in the shed after authorities “had been on his property for over an hour trying to make contact with someone at the residence.”
Inside the home, police reportedly found several spots where it appeared someone had tried to clean blood off the floor.
“There were several articles of fabric and clothing collected that appeared to have blood on them,” the affidavit reads in part. “The floor was still wet in the front room and a mop bucket with [a] mop [in it] was located in the same room. The bathtub in the master bathroom was wet and had large amounts of dog hair in the bottom. Several spots that appear[ed] to be blood were found int he tub and around the tub. It appeared someone made an attempt to clean the areas where suspected blood was found.”
The investigation initially started out as a missing persons search.
Nine-year-old Robby Taylor’s mother called 911 at 9:17 a.m. on the day in question when he did not return from checking the mail.
About 15 minutes had passed after Robby said he would check the mail, and when his family went outside to look for him, the found his shoes and his umbrella in the driveway. One of the boy’s sisters found his “bloody and mangled body” just before 9:30 a.m., according to court documents. Minutes later, sheriff’s deputies pulled up to the scene and began searching for the dogs the sisters saw running from the field Robby’s lifeless body was found in.
Wyatt is scheduled to appear next before Judge Clawson on Aug. 3 for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the recently filed case.
