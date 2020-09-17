Authorities are looking to identify those responsible for vandalizing neighborhood signage Tuesday night in Conway.
While an incident report regarding the matter was not yet complete as of press time Thursday, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff confirmed the president of the Centennial Valley Homeowner’s Association had filed a complaint and that authorities are reviewing surrounding video surveillance footage in an attempt to identify a suspect/suspects.
Several signs were tagged with graffiti saying “BLM,” and some explicit language in the area on the night in question.
The CPD spokesman said damages to the neighborhood signage was estimated around $250.
“The Conway Police Department is investigating this case,” she confirmed Thursday morning. “We are checking video from cameras in the area to see if we can determine who is responsible for this act of vandalism.”
Authorities ask that anyone with information about the incident call CPD.
“If anyone has any information on this case or any acts of vandalism, please contact the police department at 501-450-6120,” Woodruff said.
