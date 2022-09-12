Arkansas Federal Credit Union’s newest full-service branch is now open in at 48 S. Broadview St. (Highway 65) in Greenbrier.
“We have a long history of making a difference for the residents of Greenbrier, and this new branch will add convenience for our existing members and help us welcome new members throughout the community,” Rodney Showmar, president and CEO of Arkansas Federal, said.
“Making a difference in the lives of our employees, members and the communities we serve is at the heart of our mission,” Jad Malek, senior vice president and chief retail officer, said. “The Arkansas Federal team in Greenbrier is looking forward to getting involved and finding meaningful ways to give back to this great community.”
Chris Cook is the branch manager for the new Greenbrier branch which employs four people in approximately 1,520 square feet. This is Arkansas Federal’s 20th branch in Arkansas.
