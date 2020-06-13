Large Print:

Bombshell / Stuart Woods

Goodbye man / Jeffery Deaver

Hush / James Patterson

Rodham / Curtis Sittenfeld

Summer house / James Patterson

Adult Fiction:

Alpha night / Nalini Singh

Always the last to know / Kristan Higgins

Cactus league / Emily Nemens

Credible threat / J.A. Jance

Daddy’s girls / Danielle Steel

Dalai Lama’s cat and the four paws of spiritual success / David Michie

Dance away with me / Susan Elizabeth Phillips

Destroyermen: straits of hell / Taylor Anderson

Grim reader / Kate Carlisle

Guest list / Lucy Foley

Heart of a hero / Susan May Warren

Home sweet home / Fern Michaels

Hush / James Patterson

Jane Austen Society / Natalie Jenner

Lies that bind / Emily Giffin

Mrs. Lincoln’s sisters / Jennifer Chiaverini

Night. Sleep. Death. The stars. / Joyce Carol Oates

Persuasion / Iris Johansen

Riviera gold / Laurie R. King

Second chance rancher / Kate Pearce

Shadowplay / Joseph O’Connor

Spy spy again / Mercedes Lackey

Stroke of malice / Anna Lee Huber

Summer deal / Jill Shalvis

Summer house / James Patterson

Tom Clancy firing point / Mike Maden

Vanishing half / Brit Bennett

Way of love / Tracie Peterson

Wyoming / JP Gritton

Adult Non-Fiction:

Dirt / Bill Buford

Heroes / Stephen Fry

In pursuit of love / Rebecca Bender

Language of butterflies / Wendy Williams

Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens, & me / Fuzzy Owen

Money tree / Chris Guillebeau

Nothing is wrong and here is why / Alexandra Petri

Our time is now / Stacey Abrams

Pearls of wisdom / Barbara Bush

When time stopped / Ariana Neumann

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Again again / E. Lockhart

Explorer academy: the star dunes / Trudi Trueit

Fascinators / Andrew Eilopulos

Last dragon / James Riley

Rule of many / Ashley and Leslie Saunders

School for good and evil: one true king / Soman Chainani

Song below water / Bethany Morrow

Thea Stilton and the race for the gold / Thea Stilton

Treasure hunters: the plunder down under / James Patterson

Turnover / Mike Lupica

You brought me the ocean / Alex Sanchez

Movies and TV series:

Dodsworth

Expedition

If There Be Thorns

Invisible Man

Justice League Dark

Murder By Decree

Onward

