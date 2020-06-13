Large Print:
Bombshell / Stuart Woods
Goodbye man / Jeffery Deaver
Hush / James Patterson
Rodham / Curtis Sittenfeld
Summer house / James Patterson
Adult Fiction:
Alpha night / Nalini Singh
Always the last to know / Kristan Higgins
Cactus league / Emily Nemens
Credible threat / J.A. Jance
Daddy’s girls / Danielle Steel
Dalai Lama’s cat and the four paws of spiritual success / David Michie
Dance away with me / Susan Elizabeth Phillips
Destroyermen: straits of hell / Taylor Anderson
Grim reader / Kate Carlisle
Guest list / Lucy Foley
Heart of a hero / Susan May Warren
Home sweet home / Fern Michaels
Hush / James Patterson
Jane Austen Society / Natalie Jenner
Lies that bind / Emily Giffin
Mrs. Lincoln’s sisters / Jennifer Chiaverini
Night. Sleep. Death. The stars. / Joyce Carol Oates
Persuasion / Iris Johansen
Riviera gold / Laurie R. King
Second chance rancher / Kate Pearce
Shadowplay / Joseph O’Connor
Spy spy again / Mercedes Lackey
Stroke of malice / Anna Lee Huber
Summer deal / Jill Shalvis
Summer house / James Patterson
Tom Clancy firing point / Mike Maden
Vanishing half / Brit Bennett
Way of love / Tracie Peterson
Wyoming / JP Gritton
Adult Non-Fiction:
Dirt / Bill Buford
Heroes / Stephen Fry
In pursuit of love / Rebecca Bender
Language of butterflies / Wendy Williams
Merle Haggard, Bonnie Owens, & me / Fuzzy Owen
Money tree / Chris Guillebeau
Nothing is wrong and here is why / Alexandra Petri
Our time is now / Stacey Abrams
Pearls of wisdom / Barbara Bush
When time stopped / Ariana Neumann
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Again again / E. Lockhart
Explorer academy: the star dunes / Trudi Trueit
Fascinators / Andrew Eilopulos
Last dragon / James Riley
Rule of many / Ashley and Leslie Saunders
School for good and evil: one true king / Soman Chainani
Song below water / Bethany Morrow
Thea Stilton and the race for the gold / Thea Stilton
Treasure hunters: the plunder down under / James Patterson
Turnover / Mike Lupica
You brought me the ocean / Alex Sanchez
Movies and TV series:
Dodsworth
Expedition
If There Be Thorns
Invisible Man
Justice League Dark
Murder By Decree
Onward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.