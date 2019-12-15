Large Print
Booking the crook / Laurie Cass
Bucko / Cliff Farrell
Buckskin, bloomers, and me / Johnny Boggs
Call upon the water / Stella Tillyard
Christmas gathering / Anne Perry
Christmas home / Marta Perry
Crimson frost / Marcia McClure
Familiar stranger / Christina Tarabochia
Fatal strike / DiAnn Mills
Fifth column / Andrew Gross
Ghost-town gold / William Colt MacDonald
Gryphon heist / James Hannibal
Gut shot / Wayne Overholser
House of ghosts / W.C. Ryan
In the cradle lies / Olivia Newport
Let it snow / Nancy Thayer
Massacre at Crow Creek crossing / Charles West
Murder at Crossways / Alyssa Maxwell
Penny for your secrets / Anna Lee Huber
Rise of magicks / Nora Roberts
Royal holiday / Jasmine Guillory
Running horses / Fred Grove
Synapse / Steven James
True believer / Jack Carr
When Christmas comes / Katherine Spencer
White Christmas wedding / Celeste Winters
World that we knew / Alice Hoffman
Adult Fiction
Beating about the bush / M.C. Beaton
Brewed awakening / Cleo Coyle
Bridge to Belle Island / Julie Klassen
Case of the spellbound child / Mercedes Lackey
Dead astronauts / Jeff VanderMeer
Genesis / Robin Cook
Girl, woman, other / Bernardine Evaristo
How the dead speak / Val McDermid
Just watch me / Jeffry Lindsay
Madness of sunshine / Nalini Singh
Peppermint tea chronicles / Alexander McCall Smith
Regretting you / Colleen Hoover
Shatter the night / Emily Littlejohn
Thin ice / Paige Shelton
Trace of evil / Alice Blanchard
Adult Non-Fiction
Beginning of everything / Andrea Buchanan
Blue zones kitchen / Dan Buettner
Broken road / Peggy Wallace Kennedy
Everything is figureoutable / Marie Forleo
Fix it with food / Michael Symon
Flame / Leonard Cohen
How not to diet / Michael Greger
Maria Romanov / Helen Azar
Mary Ball Washington / Craig Shirley
Masters of the middle waters / Jacob Lee
Shadow of Vesuvius / Daisy Dunn
Unqualified hostess / Whoopi Goldberg
When less becomes more / Emily Ley
Juvenile and Young Adult
American royals / Katharine McGee
Birthday / Meredith Russo
Black Forest burglary / Geronimo Stilton
Children of virtue & vengeance / Tomi Adeyemi
Clotho the fate / Joan Holub
Darius the great is not okay / Adib Khorram
Dog Man fetch-22 / Dav Pilkey
Major impossible / Nathan Hale
More to the story / Hena Khan
War girls / Tochi Onyebuchi
