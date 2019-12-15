Large Print

Booking the crook / Laurie Cass

Bucko / Cliff Farrell

Buckskin, bloomers, and me / Johnny Boggs

Call upon the water / Stella Tillyard

Christmas gathering / Anne Perry

Christmas home / Marta Perry

Crimson frost / Marcia McClure

Familiar stranger / Christina Tarabochia

Fatal strike / DiAnn Mills

Fifth column / Andrew Gross

Ghost-town gold / William Colt MacDonald

Gryphon heist / James Hannibal

Gut shot / Wayne Overholser

House of ghosts / W.C. Ryan

In the cradle lies / Olivia Newport

Let it snow / Nancy Thayer

Massacre at Crow Creek crossing / Charles West

Murder at Crossways / Alyssa Maxwell

Penny for your secrets / Anna Lee Huber

Rise of magicks / Nora Roberts

Royal holiday / Jasmine Guillory

Running horses / Fred Grove

Synapse / Steven James

True believer / Jack Carr

When Christmas comes / Katherine Spencer

White Christmas wedding / Celeste Winters

World that we knew / Alice Hoffman

Adult Fiction

Beating about the bush / M.C. Beaton

Brewed awakening / Cleo Coyle

Bridge to Belle Island / Julie Klassen

Case of the spellbound child / Mercedes Lackey

Dead astronauts / Jeff VanderMeer

Genesis / Robin Cook

Girl, woman, other / Bernardine Evaristo

How the dead speak / Val McDermid

Just watch me / Jeffry Lindsay

Madness of sunshine / Nalini Singh

Peppermint tea chronicles / Alexander McCall Smith

Regretting you / Colleen Hoover

Shatter the night / Emily Littlejohn

Thin ice / Paige Shelton

Trace of evil / Alice Blanchard

Adult Non-Fiction

Beginning of everything / Andrea Buchanan

Blue zones kitchen / Dan Buettner

Broken road / Peggy Wallace Kennedy

Everything is figureoutable / Marie Forleo

Fix it with food / Michael Symon

Flame / Leonard Cohen

How not to diet / Michael Greger

Maria Romanov / Helen Azar

Mary Ball Washington / Craig Shirley

Masters of the middle waters / Jacob Lee

Shadow of Vesuvius / Daisy Dunn

Unqualified hostess / Whoopi Goldberg

When less becomes more / Emily Ley

Juvenile and Young Adult

American royals / Katharine McGee

Birthday / Meredith Russo

Black Forest burglary / Geronimo Stilton

Children of virtue & vengeance / Tomi Adeyemi

Clotho the fate / Joan Holub

Darius the great is not okay / Adib Khorram

Dog Man fetch-22 / Dav Pilkey

Major impossible / Nathan Hale

More to the story / Hena Khan

War girls / Tochi Onyebuchi 

