Large Print:
Mumbo gumbo murder / Laura Childs
River murders / James Patterson
Such a fun age / Kiley Reid
Adult Fiction:
Agency / William Gibson
All the ways we said goodbye / Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White
American dirt / Jeanine Cummins
Blaze / Chad Dundas
Careless whiskers / Miranda James
Cold Heart Creek / Lisa Regan
Country strong / Linda Lael Miller
Don’t forget me / B.C. Schiller
Heart of black ice / Terry Goodkind
Heart of junk / Luke Geddes
Highfire / Eoin Colfer
Hitting a straight lick with a crooked stick / Zora Neale Hurston
House on fire / Joseph Finder
Innkeeper’s bride / Kathleen Fuller
Janes / Louisa Luna
Joyful noise / She Nell
Last words / Shari Ryan
Lily’s song / Susan Gabriel
Long bright river / Liz Moore
Long petal of the sea / Isabel Allende
Many rivers to cross / Peter Robinson
Mitford scandal / Jessica Fellowes
Montana ranger / Elle James
My mother’s secret / J.L. Witterick
Recipe for a perfect wife / Karma Brown
River run / J.S. James
Secret sense of the wildflower / Susan Gabriel
Silver willow by the shore / Kelli Stuart
St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets / Annie England Noblin
There’s a murder afoot / Vicki Delany
Trade me / Courtney Milan
Adult Non-Fiction
Bastard brigade / Sam Kean
Eating the sun / Ella Frances Sanders
If you tell / Gregg Olsen
Impossible first / Colin O’Brady
It didn’t start with you / Mark Wolynn
Loving someone with anxiety / Kate Thieda
Our revolution / Bernie Sanders
Proof of conspiracy / Seth Abramson
Right answer / John K. Delaney
Roughneck grace / Michael Perry
Senator next door / Amy Klobuchar
Third rainbow girl / Emma Copley Eisenberg
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bed-knob and broomstick / Mary Norton
Black girl unlimited / Echo Brown
Bo’s magical new friend / Rebecca Elliott
Clean getaway / Nic Stone
Every other weekend / Abigail Johnson
Father Brown reader / Nancy Carpentier Brown
From the desk of Zoe Washington / Janae Marks
Green Lantern legacy / Minh Le
Infinity son / Adam Silvera
Lost / Natasha Preston
Traitor prince / C.J. Redwine
Wolf’s bane / Kelley Armstrong
Woven in moonlight / Isabel Ibanez
DVD:
Ad Astra
Adopt a Highway
Age Out
American Experience – McCarthy
Another Version of You
Anthropocence
Around America to Win the Vote – Two Suffragists
Bird Catcher
Black and Blue
Britt-Marie was Here
Cosmos
Counting the Stars – The Story of Katherine Johnson
Gemini Man
Goldfinch
Honeyland
How to Train Your Dragon – Homecoming
Inventor
Jexi
Judy
Malala
Mermaid Down
Motherless Brooklyn
Official Secrets
Price of Everything
Primal
Quiet Passion
Raise Hell – Life & Times of Molly Ivin
Reindeer’s Journey
Rojo
Running with the Devil
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
They Shall Not Grow Old
Toni Morrison
Voltron
Western Stars
Where’s My Roy Cohn?
Music:
All Mirrors / Angel Olsen
Fear Inoculum / Tool
Ghosteen / Nick Cave
I I / Bon Iver
Igor / Tyler, the Creator
Magdalene / FKATwigs
Nightfall / Little Big Town
