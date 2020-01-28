Large Print:

Mumbo gumbo murder / Laura Childs

River murders / James Patterson

Such a fun age / Kiley Reid

Adult Fiction:

Agency / William Gibson

All the ways we said goodbye / Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White

American dirt / Jeanine Cummins

Blaze / Chad Dundas

Careless whiskers / Miranda James

Cold Heart Creek / Lisa Regan

Country strong / Linda Lael Miller

Don’t forget me / B.C. Schiller

Heart of black ice / Terry Goodkind

Heart of junk / Luke Geddes

Highfire / Eoin Colfer

Hitting a straight lick with a crooked stick / Zora Neale Hurston

House on fire / Joseph Finder

Innkeeper’s bride / Kathleen Fuller

Janes / Louisa Luna

Joyful noise / She Nell

Last words / Shari Ryan

Lily’s song / Susan Gabriel

Long bright river / Liz Moore

Long petal of the sea / Isabel Allende

Many rivers to cross / Peter Robinson

Mitford scandal / Jessica Fellowes

Montana ranger / Elle James

My mother’s secret / J.L. Witterick

Recipe for a perfect wife / Karma Brown

River run / J.S. James

Secret sense of the wildflower / Susan Gabriel

Silver willow by the shore / Kelli Stuart

St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets / Annie England Noblin

There’s a murder afoot / Vicki Delany

Trade me / Courtney Milan

Adult Non-Fiction

Bastard brigade / Sam Kean

Eating the sun / Ella Frances Sanders

If you tell / Gregg Olsen

Impossible first / Colin O’Brady

It didn’t start with you / Mark Wolynn

Loving someone with anxiety / Kate Thieda

Our revolution / Bernie Sanders

Proof of conspiracy / Seth Abramson

Right answer / John K. Delaney

Roughneck grace / Michael Perry

Senator next door / Amy Klobuchar

Third rainbow girl / Emma Copley Eisenberg

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bed-knob and broomstick / Mary Norton

Black girl unlimited / Echo Brown

Bo’s magical new friend / Rebecca Elliott

Clean getaway / Nic Stone

Every other weekend / Abigail Johnson

Father Brown reader / Nancy Carpentier Brown

From the desk of Zoe Washington / Janae Marks

Green Lantern legacy / Minh Le

Infinity son / Adam Silvera

Lost / Natasha Preston

Traitor prince / C.J. Redwine

Wolf’s bane / Kelley Armstrong

Woven in moonlight / Isabel Ibanez

DVD:

Ad Astra

Adopt a Highway

Age Out

American Experience – McCarthy

Another Version of You

Anthropocence

Around America to Win the Vote – Two Suffragists

Bird Catcher

Black and Blue

Britt-Marie was Here

Cosmos

Counting the Stars – The Story of Katherine Johnson

Gemini Man

Goldfinch

Honeyland

How to Train Your Dragon – Homecoming

Inventor

Jexi

Judy

Malala

Mermaid Down

Motherless Brooklyn

Official Secrets

Price of Everything

Primal

Quiet Passion

Raise Hell – Life & Times of Molly Ivin

Reindeer’s Journey

Rojo

Running with the Devil

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

They Shall Not Grow Old

Toni Morrison

Voltron

Western Stars

Where’s My Roy Cohn?

Music:

All Mirrors / Angel Olsen

Fear Inoculum / Tool

Ghosteen / Nick Cave

I I / Bon Iver

Igor / Tyler, the Creator

Magdalene / FKATwigs

Nightfall / Little Big Town

