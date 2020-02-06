Large Print:
Museum of desire / Jonathan Kellerman
Ninth house / Leigh Bardugo
Serving up love / Tracie Peterson
Adult Fiction:
29 seconds / T.M. Logan
Alone in the wild / Kelley Armstrong
Ascent to godhood / Jy Yang
Authenticity project / Clare Pooley
Bear / Andrew Krivak
Bird summons / Leila Aboulela
Breaking silence / Mercedes Lackey
Case of the hidden daemon / Lucy Banks
Cold trail / Robert Dugoni
Collateral damage / Lynette Eason
Crooked river / Douglas Preston
Crossroad / W.H. Cameron
Daughter of Rome / Tessa Afshar
Everywhere you don’t belong / Gabriel Bump
Forever hidden / Tracie Peterson
Golden in death / J.D. Robb
Heart is a full-wild beast / John L’Heureux
Heathcliff redux / Lily Tuck
I know you know / Gilly Macmillan
I’ll never tell / Catherine McKenzie
Innocents / Michael Crummey
Insatiable / Helen Hardt
Kill Creek / Scott Thomas
Lady Hotspur / Tessa Gratton
Lake season / Denise Hunter
Lost gods / Brom
Museum of desire / Jonathan Kellerman
Out of the attic / V.C. Andrews
Plate tectonics / Margaux Motin
Regrets / Amy Bonnaffons
Resisters / Gish Jen
Secret chapter / Genevieve Cogman
Thief River Falls / Brian Freeman
Third to die / Allison Brennan
This is happiness / Niall Williams
Vera Violet / Melissa Anne Peterson
Verge / Lidia Yuknavitch
When we believed in mermaids / Barbara O’Neal
Adult Non-Fiction
American oligarchs / Andrea Bernstein
And then we grew up / Rachel Friedman
Author in chief / Craig Fehrman
Book you wish your parents had read / Philippa Perry
Brother & sister / Diane Keaton
Burn it down / Lily Dancyger
Close calls / Michael Spradlin
Cuckoo’s egg / Cliff Stoll
Eat your way to life and health / Joseph Prince
Emotionally destructive marriage / Leslie Vernick
Every Airbnb host’s tax guide / Stephen Fishman
Fire cider / Rosemary Gladstar
Job / Edward Greenstein
Kill reply all / Victoria Turk
Living Buddha, living Christ / Thich Nhat Hanh
Love and live / Laura Schlessinger
Making our way home / Blair Imani
Math of life and death / Kit Yates
My autobiography of Carson McCullers / Jenn Shapland
Nature’s best hope / Douglas Tallamy
New way to age / Suzanne Somers
Once more to the rodeo / Calvin Hennick
Open book / Jessica Simpson
Power of showing up / Daniel Siegel
Race against time / Jerry Mitchell
Scientist and the spy / Mara Hvistendahl
Successful aging / Daniel Levitin
Universe has your back / Gabrielle Bernstein
Very stable genius / Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig
When my time comes / Diane Rehm
You never forget your first / Alexis Coe
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alien next door: a new planet / A.I. Newton
Alien next door: trick or treat / A.I. Newton
Astronauts: women on the Final Frontier / Jim Ottaviani
Basil of Baker Street / Eve Titus
Bat / Elise Gravel
Black mage / Daniel Barnes
Brave, black, first / Cheryl Hudson
Case of the stolen sixpence / Holly Webb
Cat diaries / Betsy Byars
Chirp / Kate Messner
Cockroach / Elise Gravel
Deathless divide / Justina Ireland
Deep & dark blue / Niki Smith
Diamond city / Francesca Flores
Dragon fire / Lisa McMann
Ember queen / Laura Sebastian
Flicker of courage / Deb Caletti
Good girl’s guide to murder / Holly Jackson
Good wives / Louisa May Alcott
Horse heroes / Mary Pope Osborne
Hunt / Megan Shepherd
Imaginaries / Emily Winfield Martin
In another time / Caroline Leech
Jane Anonymous / Laurie Faria Stolarz
King of crows / Libba Bray
Legend of the fire princess / Betsy Peterschmidt
Normal / Magdalena Newman
Queen’s assassin / Melissa De La Cruz
Runaway princess / Johan Troianowski
Shadow of the batgirl / Sarah Kuhn
Snapdragon / Kat Leyh
Speedah-cheetah / Troy Cummings
Straight on till morning / Liz Braswell
This cruel design / Emily Suvada
This mortal coil / Emily Suvada
This vicious cure / Emily Suvada
Time warp / Geronimo Stilton
Tweet cute / Emma Lord
Whale in Paris / Daniel Presley
Yes no maybe so / Becky Albertalli
