Large Print:

Museum of desire / Jonathan Kellerman

Ninth house / Leigh Bardugo

Serving up love / Tracie Peterson

Adult Fiction:

29 seconds / T.M. Logan

Alone in the wild / Kelley Armstrong

Ascent to godhood / Jy Yang

Authenticity project / Clare Pooley

Bear / Andrew Krivak

Bird summons / Leila Aboulela

Breaking silence / Mercedes Lackey

Case of the hidden daemon / Lucy Banks

Cold trail / Robert Dugoni

Collateral damage / Lynette Eason

Crooked river / Douglas Preston

Crossroad / W.H. Cameron

Daughter of Rome / Tessa Afshar

Everywhere you don’t belong / Gabriel Bump

Forever hidden / Tracie Peterson

Golden in death / J.D. Robb

Heart is a full-wild beast / John L’Heureux

Heathcliff redux / Lily Tuck

I know you know / Gilly Macmillan

I’ll never tell / Catherine McKenzie

Innocents / Michael Crummey

Insatiable / Helen Hardt

Kill Creek / Scott Thomas

Lady Hotspur / Tessa Gratton

Lake season / Denise Hunter

Lost gods / Brom

Museum of desire / Jonathan Kellerman

Out of the attic / V.C. Andrews

Plate tectonics / Margaux Motin

Regrets / Amy Bonnaffons

Resisters / Gish Jen

Secret chapter / Genevieve Cogman

Thief River Falls / Brian Freeman

Third to die / Allison Brennan

This is happiness / Niall Williams

Vera Violet / Melissa Anne Peterson

Verge / Lidia Yuknavitch

When we believed in mermaids / Barbara O’Neal

Adult Non-Fiction

American oligarchs / Andrea Bernstein

And then we grew up / Rachel Friedman

Author in chief / Craig Fehrman

Book you wish your parents had read / Philippa Perry

Brother & sister / Diane Keaton

Burn it down / Lily Dancyger

Close calls / Michael Spradlin

Cuckoo’s egg / Cliff Stoll

Eat your way to life and health / Joseph Prince

Emotionally destructive marriage / Leslie Vernick

Every Airbnb host’s tax guide / Stephen Fishman

Fire cider / Rosemary Gladstar

Job / Edward Greenstein

Kill reply all / Victoria Turk

Living Buddha, living Christ / Thich Nhat Hanh

Love and live / Laura Schlessinger

Making our way home / Blair Imani

Math of life and death / Kit Yates

My autobiography of Carson McCullers / Jenn Shapland

Nature’s best hope / Douglas Tallamy

New way to age / Suzanne Somers

Once more to the rodeo / Calvin Hennick

Open book / Jessica Simpson

Power of showing up / Daniel Siegel

Race against time / Jerry Mitchell

Scientist and the spy / Mara Hvistendahl

Successful aging / Daniel Levitin

Universe has your back / Gabrielle Bernstein

Very stable genius / Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig

When my time comes / Diane Rehm

You never forget your first / Alexis Coe

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Alien next door: a new planet / A.I. Newton

Alien next door: trick or treat / A.I. Newton

Astronauts: women on the Final Frontier / Jim Ottaviani

Basil of Baker Street / Eve Titus

Bat / Elise Gravel

Black mage / Daniel Barnes

Brave, black, first / Cheryl Hudson

Case of the stolen sixpence / Holly Webb

Cat diaries / Betsy Byars

Chirp / Kate Messner

Cockroach / Elise Gravel

Deathless divide / Justina Ireland

Deep & dark blue / Niki Smith

Diamond city / Francesca Flores

Dragon fire / Lisa McMann

Ember queen / Laura Sebastian

Flicker of courage / Deb Caletti

Good girl’s guide to murder / Holly Jackson

Good wives / Louisa May Alcott

Horse heroes / Mary Pope Osborne

Hunt / Megan Shepherd

Imaginaries / Emily Winfield Martin

In another time / Caroline Leech

Jane Anonymous / Laurie Faria Stolarz

King of crows / Libba Bray

Legend of the fire princess / Betsy Peterschmidt

Normal / Magdalena Newman

Queen’s assassin / Melissa De La Cruz

Runaway princess / Johan Troianowski

Shadow of the batgirl / Sarah Kuhn

Snapdragon / Kat Leyh

Speedah-cheetah / Troy Cummings

Straight on till morning / Liz Braswell

This cruel design / Emily Suvada

This mortal coil / Emily Suvada

This vicious cure / Emily Suvada

Time warp / Geronimo Stilton

Tweet cute / Emma Lord

Whale in Paris / Daniel Presley

Yes no maybe so / Becky Albertalli

