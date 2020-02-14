Large Print:

A long time comin’ / Robin Pearson

Bullets on the wind / D.B. Newton

Bushwack bullets / Walker Tompkins

City of scoundrels / Victoria Thompson

Dating charade / Melissa Ferguson

Daughter’s tale / Armando Correa

Dead wrong / Vannetta Chapman

Deadly commitment / Kathy Harris

Deadwood ambush / Lauran Paine

Devil in the saddle / Julia London

Down among the sticks and bones / Seanan McGuire

Empire of lies / Raymond Khoury

End game / Rachel Dylan

Gunfighter’s revenge / James Clay

Husband material / Emily Belden

Little bookshop on the Seine / Rebecca Raisin

Long bright river / Liz Moore

Overdue life of Amy Byler / Kelly Harms

Peppermint tea chronicles / Alexander McCall Smith

Pursuit / Joyce Carol Oates

Room to breathe / Liz Talley

Straw boss / E.E. Halleran

Thin ice / Paige Shelton

Toxic toffee / Amanda Flower

Way of the brave / Susan May Warren

When love finds you / Virginia Wise

White warrior / Lewis B. Patten

Adult Fiction:

Above the bay of angels / Rhys Bowen

Amnesty / Aravind Adiga

And I do not forgive you / Amber Sparks

Been there, married that / Gigi Levangie Grazer

Bitter falls / Rachel Caine

Burn / Kathleen Kent

Dark corners of the night / Meg Gardiner

Dead to her / Sarah Pinborough

Divided loyalty / Charles Todd

Girls with no names / Serena Burdick

Holdout / Graham Moore

Ice cold heart / P.J. Tracy

Illness lesson / Clare Beams

King at the edge of the world / Arthur Phillips

Last girl standing / Lisa Jackson

Last passenger / Charles Finch

Lost future of Pepperharrow / Natasha Pulley

Man and his cat / Umi Sakurai

Mercies / Kiran Millwood Hargrave

Mercy house / Alena Dillon

One minute out / Mark Greaney

Only child / Mi-Ae Seo

Other Mrs. / Mary Kubica

Our stop / Laura Jane Williams

Perfect little children / Sophie Hannah

Postscript / Cecelia Ahern

Queen’s fortune / Allison Pataki

Real life / Brandon Taylor

Saint X / Alexis Schaitkin

Salt river / Randy Wayne White

Show them a good time / Nicole Flattery

Sisters by choice / Susan Mallery

Sun down motel / Simone St. James

Truants / Kate Weinberg

Two steps forward / Suzanne Woods Fisher

Way of the brave / Susan May Warren

Weather / Jenny Offill

Worst best man / Mia Sosa

Adult Non-Fiction

1774 / Mary Beth Norton

999 / Heather Dune Macadam

American Sherlock / Kate Winkler Dawson

Art of resistance / Justus Rosenberg

Decoding boys / Cara Familian Natterson

Falcon thief / Joshua Hammer

Franchise / Marcia Chatelain

Franklin & Washington / Edward Larson

Here for it / R. Eric Thomas

House in the mountains / Caroline Moorehead

Last negroes at Harvard / Kent Garrett

Man in the red coat / Julian Barnes

Praying women / Sheila Walsh

Profiles in corruption / Peter Schweizer

Race of aces / John R. Bruning

Ready or not / Madeline Levine

Running against the devil / Rick Wilson

Something that may shock and discredit you / Daniel Mallory Ortberg

Until the end of time / Brian Greene

Whistleblower / Susan Fowler

Zero / Charles Seife

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Addison Cooke and the treasure of the Incas / Jonathan W. Stokes

Almost American girl / Robin Ha

Below / Alexandria Warwick

Black woman did that / Malaika Adero

Boy no more / Harry Mazer

Bravelands: the spirit eaters / Erin Hunter

Here in the real world / Sara Pennypacker

Magnificent monsters of Cedar Street / Lauren Oliver

Middle school master of disaster / James Patterson

Mooncakes / Suzanne Walker

Of curses & kisses / Sandhya Menon

Revenge of magic / James Riley

Rise and fall of Charles Lindbergh

Ruth objects / Doreen Rappaport

Watch us rise / Renee Watson

Zatanna and the house of secrets / Matthew Cody

DVD:

Brian Banks

Che

Chernobyl

Cry

Dr. Sleep

Fist

Ford v Ferrari

Gandhi

Happy Prince

Harriet

Hurricane Bianca

Judy

Last Heist

Let’s Go Luna! – Friendship Around the World

Love Unleashed

Madam Secretary

Nightshifter

Parasite

Power

Swamp Thing

Music:

Agora / Fennesz

Father of the Bride / Vampire Weekend

Thank You Next / Ariana Grande

This is How You Smile / Helado Negro

Titanic Rising / Weyes Blood

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.