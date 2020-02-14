Large Print:
A long time comin’ / Robin Pearson
Bullets on the wind / D.B. Newton
Bushwack bullets / Walker Tompkins
City of scoundrels / Victoria Thompson
Dating charade / Melissa Ferguson
Daughter’s tale / Armando Correa
Dead wrong / Vannetta Chapman
Deadly commitment / Kathy Harris
Deadwood ambush / Lauran Paine
Devil in the saddle / Julia London
Down among the sticks and bones / Seanan McGuire
Empire of lies / Raymond Khoury
End game / Rachel Dylan
Gunfighter’s revenge / James Clay
Husband material / Emily Belden
Little bookshop on the Seine / Rebecca Raisin
Long bright river / Liz Moore
Overdue life of Amy Byler / Kelly Harms
Peppermint tea chronicles / Alexander McCall Smith
Pursuit / Joyce Carol Oates
Room to breathe / Liz Talley
Straw boss / E.E. Halleran
Thin ice / Paige Shelton
Toxic toffee / Amanda Flower
Way of the brave / Susan May Warren
When love finds you / Virginia Wise
White warrior / Lewis B. Patten
Adult Fiction:
Above the bay of angels / Rhys Bowen
Amnesty / Aravind Adiga
And I do not forgive you / Amber Sparks
Been there, married that / Gigi Levangie Grazer
Bitter falls / Rachel Caine
Burn / Kathleen Kent
Dark corners of the night / Meg Gardiner
Dead to her / Sarah Pinborough
Divided loyalty / Charles Todd
Girls with no names / Serena Burdick
Holdout / Graham Moore
Ice cold heart / P.J. Tracy
Illness lesson / Clare Beams
King at the edge of the world / Arthur Phillips
Last girl standing / Lisa Jackson
Last passenger / Charles Finch
Lost future of Pepperharrow / Natasha Pulley
Man and his cat / Umi Sakurai
Mercies / Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Mercy house / Alena Dillon
One minute out / Mark Greaney
Only child / Mi-Ae Seo
Other Mrs. / Mary Kubica
Our stop / Laura Jane Williams
Perfect little children / Sophie Hannah
Postscript / Cecelia Ahern
Queen’s fortune / Allison Pataki
Real life / Brandon Taylor
Saint X / Alexis Schaitkin
Salt river / Randy Wayne White
Show them a good time / Nicole Flattery
Sisters by choice / Susan Mallery
Sun down motel / Simone St. James
Truants / Kate Weinberg
Two steps forward / Suzanne Woods Fisher
Way of the brave / Susan May Warren
Weather / Jenny Offill
Worst best man / Mia Sosa
Adult Non-Fiction
1774 / Mary Beth Norton
999 / Heather Dune Macadam
American Sherlock / Kate Winkler Dawson
Art of resistance / Justus Rosenberg
Decoding boys / Cara Familian Natterson
Falcon thief / Joshua Hammer
Franchise / Marcia Chatelain
Franklin & Washington / Edward Larson
Here for it / R. Eric Thomas
House in the mountains / Caroline Moorehead
Last negroes at Harvard / Kent Garrett
Man in the red coat / Julian Barnes
Praying women / Sheila Walsh
Profiles in corruption / Peter Schweizer
Race of aces / John R. Bruning
Ready or not / Madeline Levine
Running against the devil / Rick Wilson
Something that may shock and discredit you / Daniel Mallory Ortberg
Until the end of time / Brian Greene
Whistleblower / Susan Fowler
Zero / Charles Seife
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Addison Cooke and the treasure of the Incas / Jonathan W. Stokes
Almost American girl / Robin Ha
Below / Alexandria Warwick
Black woman did that / Malaika Adero
Boy no more / Harry Mazer
Bravelands: the spirit eaters / Erin Hunter
Here in the real world / Sara Pennypacker
Magnificent monsters of Cedar Street / Lauren Oliver
Middle school master of disaster / James Patterson
Mooncakes / Suzanne Walker
Of curses & kisses / Sandhya Menon
Revenge of magic / James Riley
Rise and fall of Charles Lindbergh
Ruth objects / Doreen Rappaport
Watch us rise / Renee Watson
Zatanna and the house of secrets / Matthew Cody
DVD:
Brian Banks
Che
Chernobyl
Cry
Dr. Sleep
Fist
Ford v Ferrari
Gandhi
Happy Prince
Harriet
Hurricane Bianca
Judy
Last Heist
Let’s Go Luna! – Friendship Around the World
Love Unleashed
Madam Secretary
Nightshifter
Parasite
Power
Swamp Thing
Music:
Agora / Fennesz
Father of the Bride / Vampire Weekend
Thank You Next / Ariana Grande
This is How You Smile / Helado Negro
Titanic Rising / Weyes Blood
