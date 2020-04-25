Editor's note: The Faulkner County Library is open for curbside hold pickup.
Large Print:
Book of longings / Sue Monk Kidd
Masked prey / John Sandford
Adult Fiction:
Book of longings / Sue Monk Kidd
Bride protector Seal / Elle James
Business of lovers / Eric Jerome Dickey
Code name Camelot / Noah Archer
Englisch daughter / Cindy Woodsmall
Failure to communicate / Kaia Sonderby
Fate / Helen Hardt
Frozen ground / Debra Webb
Happy ever after playlist / Abby Jimenez
Her last chance / Toni Anderson
House of deep water / Jeni McFarland
Kept animals / Kate Milliken
Last emperox / John Scalzi
Little secrets / Jennifer Hillier
Masked prey / John Sandford
Master class / Christina Dalcher
Miss Julia knows a thing or two / Ann B. Ross
Montana Seal / Elle James
My brother’s destroyer / Clayton Lindemuth
Pretty things / Janelle Brown
Shorefall / Robert Jackson Bennett
Simon the fiddler / Paulette Jiles
Sunrise on Half Moon Bay / Robyn Carr
Tap’d out / Harley Stone
Walk the wire / David Baldacci
Witchlight / Jessi Zabarsky
Adult Non-Fiction
About your father and other celebrities I have known / Peggy Rowe
Dancing at the pity party / Tyler Feder
Good boy / Jennifer Finney Boylan
Hell and other destinations / Madeleine Albright
House of Kennedy / James Patterson
No ordinary dog / Will Chesney
Women with silver wings / Katherine Sharp Landdeck
Juvenile and Young Adult:
At last jedi / Jarrett Krosoczka
Bird & Squirrel all or nothing / James Burks
Eat, and love yourself / Sweeney Boo
Echo Mountain / Lauren Wolk
Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: the stone cold age / Jeffrey Brown
Rick / Alex Gino
This boy / Lauren Myracle
What lane? / Torrey Maldonado
When stars are scattered / Victoria Jamieson
Movies and Television:
Barbershop
Big Bang Theory
Dead Water
Mayans MC
Miles Ahead
Star Wars – the Rise of Skywalker
Music:
Purple Mountains
