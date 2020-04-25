Editor's note: The Faulkner County Library is open for curbside hold pickup.

Large Print:

Book of longings / Sue Monk Kidd

Masked prey / John Sandford

Adult Fiction:

Book of longings / Sue Monk Kidd

Bride protector Seal / Elle James

Business of lovers / Eric Jerome Dickey

Code name Camelot / Noah Archer

Englisch daughter / Cindy Woodsmall

Failure to communicate / Kaia Sonderby

Fate / Helen Hardt

Frozen ground / Debra Webb

Happy ever after playlist / Abby Jimenez

Her last chance / Toni Anderson

House of deep water / Jeni McFarland

Kept animals / Kate Milliken

Last emperox / John Scalzi

Little secrets / Jennifer Hillier

Masked prey / John Sandford

Master class / Christina Dalcher

Miss Julia knows a thing or two / Ann B. Ross

Montana Seal / Elle James

My brother’s destroyer / Clayton Lindemuth

Pretty things / Janelle Brown

Shorefall / Robert Jackson Bennett

Simon the fiddler / Paulette Jiles

Sunrise on Half Moon Bay / Robyn Carr

Tap’d out / Harley Stone

Walk the wire / David Baldacci

Witchlight / Jessi Zabarsky

Adult Non-Fiction

About your father and other celebrities I have known / Peggy Rowe

Dancing at the pity party / Tyler Feder

Good boy / Jennifer Finney Boylan

Hell and other destinations / Madeleine Albright

House of Kennedy / James Patterson

No ordinary dog / Will Chesney

Women with silver wings / Katherine Sharp Landdeck

Juvenile and Young Adult:

At last jedi / Jarrett Krosoczka

Bird & Squirrel all or nothing / James Burks

Eat, and love yourself / Sweeney Boo

Echo Mountain / Lauren Wolk

Lucy & Andy Neanderthal: the stone cold age / Jeffrey Brown

Rick / Alex Gino

This boy / Lauren Myracle

What lane? / Torrey Maldonado

When stars are scattered / Victoria Jamieson

Movies and Television:

Barbershop

Big Bang Theory

Dead Water

Mayans MC

Miles Ahead

Star Wars – the Rise of Skywalker

Music:

Purple Mountains

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.