Large Print:

28 summer / Elin Hilderbrand

Adult Fiction:

28 summers / Elin Hilderbrand

American demon / Kim Harrison

Boyfriend project / Farrah Rochon

Devolution / Max Brooks

Don’t turn around / Jessica Barry

Holding on to nothing / Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne

If I were you / Lynn Austin

Saving Ruby King / Catherine Adel West

Seven lies / Elizabeth Kay

Summer darlings / Brooke Lea Foster

Adult Non-Fiction:

Cook once, eat all week / Cassy Joy Garcia

Hardest job in the world / John Dickerson

Plot against the president / Lee Smith

Sustainable home / Christine Liu

Tombstone / Thomas Clavin

Juvenile and Young Adult:

All the things we never knew / Liara Tamani

Girls garage / Emily Pilloton

Slay / Matthew Laurence

Spirit in the stone / Cara Stevens

Vanishing statue / Carolyn Keene

Weary Road / James Babb

Wonder Woman tempest tossed / Laurie Halse Anderson

