Large Print:
28 summer / Elin Hilderbrand
Adult Fiction:
28 summers / Elin Hilderbrand
American demon / Kim Harrison
Boyfriend project / Farrah Rochon
Devolution / Max Brooks
Don’t turn around / Jessica Barry
Holding on to nothing / Elizabeth Chiles Shelburne
If I were you / Lynn Austin
Saving Ruby King / Catherine Adel West
Seven lies / Elizabeth Kay
Summer darlings / Brooke Lea Foster
Adult Non-Fiction:
Cook once, eat all week / Cassy Joy Garcia
Hardest job in the world / John Dickerson
Plot against the president / Lee Smith
Sustainable home / Christine Liu
Tombstone / Thomas Clavin
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All the things we never knew / Liara Tamani
Girls garage / Emily Pilloton
Slay / Matthew Laurence
Spirit in the stone / Cara Stevens
Vanishing statue / Carolyn Keene
Weary Road / James Babb
Wonder Woman tempest tossed / Laurie Halse Anderson
