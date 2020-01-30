Adult Fiction:

All the things I should have known / Tiffany Warren

Almost just friends / Jill Shalvis

Buried to the brim / Jenn McKinlay

Carl Weber’s kingpins Harlem / C.N. Phillips

Cartier’s hope / M.J. Rose

Cleaning the gold / Karin Slaughter and Lee Child

Come homicide or high water / Denise Swanson

Daisy’s fortune / Susan Gabriel

Death comes to the nursery / Catherine Lloyd

Family business 5 / Carl Weber

Hi five / Joe Ide

Interior Chinatown / Charles Yu

Into the fire / Gregg Hurwitz

Last sister / Kendra Elliot

No fixed line / Dana Stabenow

Other people / C.J. Tudor

Run me to earth / Paul Yoon

Season of storms / Andrzej Sapkowski

Silent victim / Dana Perry

Simple lie / Mary Bush

Vendetta road / Christine Feehan

View to a kilt / Kaitlyn Dunnett

When we were Vikings / Andrew MacDonald

When you see me / Lisa Gardner

Wicked bite / Jeaniene Frost

Adult Non-Fiction

American story / David M. Rubenstein

Anti-diet / Christy Harrison

Arguing with zombies / Paul Krugman

Bomb / Fred Kaplan

Bowls / America’s test kitchen

How to do nothing / Jenny Odell

Leadershift / John Maxwell

Live pain-free / Lee Albert

Sun and her stars / Donna Rifkind

Why we’re polarized / Ezra Klein

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Hand on the wall / Maureen Johnson

Mummy with no name / Geronimo Stilton

When you trap a tiger / Tae Keller

DVD:

Addams Family

Anya

Bunuel

Buttons

Call the Midwife

Criminal Minds

Dragonball Z

Father Brown

Freaks

Gemini Man

Hey Arnold

Joker

Last Christmas

Lighthouse

Linda Rondstadt – Sound of My Voice

Monos

Netizens

Orville

Peanut Butter Falcon

Rambo – Last Blood

Ronja – the Robber’s Daughter

Sanditon

Scotch: A Golden Dream

Terminator

This is Us

Tolkien

Veterans Xmas

Yellowstone

Zombieland

Music:

Jaime / Brittany Howard

NFR / Lana del Rey

Shepherd in a Sheepskin / Bill Callahan

Bad Bunny / Bad Bunny

