Adult Fiction:
All the things I should have known / Tiffany Warren
Almost just friends / Jill Shalvis
Buried to the brim / Jenn McKinlay
Carl Weber’s kingpins Harlem / C.N. Phillips
Cartier’s hope / M.J. Rose
Cleaning the gold / Karin Slaughter and Lee Child
Come homicide or high water / Denise Swanson
Daisy’s fortune / Susan Gabriel
Death comes to the nursery / Catherine Lloyd
Family business 5 / Carl Weber
Hi five / Joe Ide
Interior Chinatown / Charles Yu
Into the fire / Gregg Hurwitz
Last sister / Kendra Elliot
No fixed line / Dana Stabenow
Other people / C.J. Tudor
Run me to earth / Paul Yoon
Season of storms / Andrzej Sapkowski
Silent victim / Dana Perry
Simple lie / Mary Bush
Vendetta road / Christine Feehan
View to a kilt / Kaitlyn Dunnett
When we were Vikings / Andrew MacDonald
When you see me / Lisa Gardner
Wicked bite / Jeaniene Frost
Adult Non-Fiction
American story / David M. Rubenstein
Anti-diet / Christy Harrison
Arguing with zombies / Paul Krugman
Bomb / Fred Kaplan
Bowls / America’s test kitchen
How to do nothing / Jenny Odell
Leadershift / John Maxwell
Live pain-free / Lee Albert
Sun and her stars / Donna Rifkind
Why we’re polarized / Ezra Klein
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Hand on the wall / Maureen Johnson
Mummy with no name / Geronimo Stilton
When you trap a tiger / Tae Keller
DVD:
Addams Family
Anya
Bunuel
Buttons
Call the Midwife
Criminal Minds
Dragonball Z
Father Brown
Freaks
Gemini Man
Hey Arnold
Joker
Last Christmas
Lighthouse
Linda Rondstadt – Sound of My Voice
Monos
Netizens
Orville
Peanut Butter Falcon
Rambo – Last Blood
Ronja – the Robber’s Daughter
Sanditon
Scotch: A Golden Dream
Terminator
This is Us
Tolkien
Veterans Xmas
Yellowstone
Zombieland
Music:
Jaime / Brittany Howard
NFR / Lana del Rey
Shepherd in a Sheepskin / Bill Callahan
Bad Bunny / Bad Bunny
