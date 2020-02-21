Large Print:
Authenticity project / Clare Pooley
Long bright river / Liz Moore
Adult Fiction:
Churchgoer / Patrick Coleman
Come tumbling down / Seanan McGuire
Wolf of Oren-yaro / K.S. Villoso
Adult Non-Fiction
Farming while black / Leah Penniman
Long southern strategy / Angie Maxwell
Me and white supremacy / Layla F. Saad
Sextant / David Barrie
Smacked / Eilene Zimmerman
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Awake / Natasha Preston
Disenchanted / Megan Morrison
Misfits / Jen Calonita
Piper’s pursuit / Melanie Dickerson
Red skies falling / Alex London
Wide-awake princess / E.D. Baker
You will be mine / Natasha Preston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.