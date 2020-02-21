Large Print:

Authenticity project / Clare Pooley

Long bright river / Liz Moore

Adult Fiction:

Churchgoer / Patrick Coleman

Come tumbling down / Seanan McGuire

Wolf of Oren-yaro / K.S. Villoso

Adult Non-Fiction

Farming while black / Leah Penniman

Long southern strategy / Angie Maxwell

Me and white supremacy / Layla F. Saad

Sextant / David Barrie

Smacked / Eilene Zimmerman

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Awake / Natasha Preston

Disenchanted / Megan Morrison

Misfits / Jen Calonita

Piper’s pursuit / Melanie Dickerson

Red skies falling / Alex London

Wide-awake princess / E.D. Baker

You will be mine / Natasha Preston

