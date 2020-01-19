Large Print:
Amish wedding feast / Kelly Long
Bridge to Belle Island / Julie Klassen
Butterfly in frost / Sylvia Day
Camera never lies / David Rawlings
Chasing shadows / Catherine Bybee
Christmas spirits on Tradd Street / Karen White
Country guesthouse / Robyn Carr
Darkwater truth / Robin Caroll
Death rattle / Dean Lynch
Edge of the desert / Giff Cheshire
Every heart a doorway / Seanan McGuire
Good girls lie / J.T. Ellison
Her deadly secrets / Laura Griffin
Lake season / Denise Hunter
Lethal pursuit / Will Thomas
Lost / James Patterson
Love flies / Julia David
Mac on a hot tin roof / Melinda Metz
Man from Colorado / Louise Trimble
Memories of glass / Melanie Dobson
Moral compass / Danielle Steel
Other Windsor girl / Georgie Blalock
Red grass / Carter Travis Young
Ride into trouble / R.W. Stone
Scarlet fever / Rita Mae Brown
Seconds to live / Susan Sleeman
Secrets of the chocolate house / Paula Brackston
Shape of night / Tess Gerritsen
Smoke screen / Terri Blackstock
Thread and buried / Lea Wait
Tracker / Max Brand
Treason / Stuart Woods
Widow of Rose House / Diana Biller
Adult Fiction:
At the wolf’s table / Rosella Postorino
Big lies in a small town / Diane Chamberlain
Blotto, Twinks and the great road race / Simon Brett
Carl Weber’s Kingpins Memphis / Raynesha Pittman
Country guesthouse / Robyn Carr
Darkness of evil / Alan Jacobson
Dear Edward / Ann Napolitano
Deep state / Chris Hauty
First cut / Judy Melinek
Followers / Megan Angelo
Good girls lie / J.T. Ellison
Grace is gone / Emily Elgar
Hindsight / Iris Johansen
Hollows / Jess Montgomery
How quickly she disappears / Raymond Fleishmann
Hunter killer / Brad Taylor
Husband material / Emily Belden
In the shadow of Vesuvius / Tasha Alexander
Lady Clementine / Marie Benedict
Longer fall / Charlaine Harris
Lost / James Patterson
Matchmaking can be murder / Amanda Flower
Moral compass / Danielle Steel
Mr. Nobody / Catherine Steadman
Naked came the Florida man / Tim Dorsey
Network / L.C. Shaw
Never again no more / Untamed
Playground / Jane Shemilt
Poison garden / Alex Marwood
Preacher’s frenzy / William Johnstone
Pursuit of home / Kristi Ann Hunter
Rabbit hunter / Lars Kepler
River murders / James Patterson
Robots of dawn / Isaac Asimov
Seconds to live / Susan Sleeman
Secret guests / Benjamin Black
Secrets of the chocolate house / Paula Brackston
Splintegrate / Deborah Teramis Christian
Strange planet / Nathan Pyle
Such a fun age / Kiley Reid
Treason / Stuart Woods
Vanished birds / Simon Jimenez
Vanishing / Jayne Ann Krentz
Visitor / Zoe Miller
Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and cabins / Katarina Bivald
Whispers of war / Julia Kelly
Wild one / Nicholas Petrie
Wind River protector / Lindsay McKenna
Wives / Tarryn Fisher
Adult Non-Fiction
Adorning the dark / Andrew Peterson
Art of simple / Eleanor Ozich
Beginner’s pluck / Liz Forkin
Bluegrass bluesman / Josh Graves
Body love every day / Kelly Leveque
Boys & sex / Peggy Orenstein
Collagen diet / Josh Axe
Danger, man working / Michael Perry
Defined dish / Alex Snodgrass
Educated for freedom / Anna Mae Duane
Exactly as you are / Shea Tuttle
F-ck no / Sarah Knight
Inside Trump’s White House / Doug Wead
Keto for life / Mark Sisson
Lord of all the dead / Javier Cercas
Martha Stewart’s organizing / Martha Stewart
Merchants of doubt / Naomi Oreskes
Older, but better, but older / Caroline de Maigret
Power of bad / John Tierney
Radical compassion / Tara Brach
Raising giant-killers / Bill Johnson
Skillet love / Anne Byrn
Song for you / Robyn Crawford
Southern girl meets vegetarian boy / Damaris Phillips
Stories of the Sahara / Sanmao
Tightrope / Nicholas Kristof
Tiny habits / B.J. Fogg
Undying / Anne Boyer
Wake, siren / Nina Maclaughlin
You can only yell at me for one thing at a time / Patricia Marx
Juvenile and Young Adult:
19 love songs / David Levithan
All the days past, all the days to come / Mildred Taylor
As she ascends / Jodi Meadows
Bad Kitty joins the team / Nick Bruel
Call of the wraith / Kevin Sands
Children of Noisy Village / Astrid Lindgren
Chosen / Kiersten White
Conference of the birds / Ransom Riggs
Dark and deepest red / Anna-Marie McLemore
Diana, princess of the Amazons / Shannon Hale
Eva’s campfire adventure / Rebecca Elliott
Exploring according to Og the frog / Betty Birney
Flowers in the gutter / K.R. Gaddy
Furious thing / Jenny Downham
Guinevere deception / Kiersten White
Harley Merlin and the stolen magicals / Bella Forrest
Heart so fierce and broken / Brigid Kemmerer
Heidi Heckelbeck takes the cake / Wanda Coven
Hidden / Sophie Jordan
I, Cosmo / Carlie Sorosiak
Into the pit / Scott Cawton
Karen’s witch / Ann M. Martin
Last journey / Kiki Thorpe
Mac cracks the code / Mac Barnett
Night country / Melissa Albert
Notorious / Gordon Korman
One of us is next / Karen McManus
Projekt 1065 / Alan Gratz
Race to the sun / Rebecca Roanhorse
Russian roulette / Anthony Horowitz
Shadowshaper legacy / Daniel Jose Older
Thief knot / Kate Milford
This book is anti-racist / Tiffany Jewell
Vanish / Sophie Jordan
Walter the lazy mouse / Marjorie Flack
We’re red, weird, and blue! What can we do? / Dan Gutman
What were the Negro Leagues / Varian Johnson
When she reigns / Jodi Meadows
Audiobooks:
Andromeda evolution / Michael Crichton
Criss cross / James Patterson
Heart for home / Lauraine Snelling
Kiss the girls and make them cry / Mary Higgins Clark
Minute to midnight / David Baldacci
Rise of magicks / Nora Roberts
Robert B. Parker’s angel eyes / Ace Atkins
Tom Clancy code of honor / Marc Cameron
Twisted twenty-six / Janet Evanovich
Where winter finds you / J.R. Ward
Winding ways quilt / Jennifer Chiaverini
DVD:
Blinded by the Light
Cinderella Story
Crash
Downton Abbey
Hannibal
It
Jumanji
Life
Love Gilda
Madam Secretary
Puzzle
Reign of the Supermen
Simple Plan
Tomorrow Man
Music:
Imperfect Circle / Hootie & the Blowfish
Monster / REM
Ocean / Lady Antebellum
Play the Hits / Mavericks
Travelin’ Thru / Bob Dylan
Three Chords & the Truth / Van Morrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.