Large Print:

Amish wedding feast / Kelly Long

Bridge to Belle Island / Julie Klassen

Butterfly in frost / Sylvia Day

Camera never lies / David Rawlings

Chasing shadows / Catherine Bybee

Christmas spirits on Tradd Street / Karen White

Country guesthouse / Robyn Carr

Darkwater truth / Robin Caroll

Death rattle / Dean Lynch

Edge of the desert / Giff Cheshire

Every heart a doorway / Seanan McGuire

Good girls lie / J.T. Ellison

Her deadly secrets / Laura Griffin

Lake season / Denise Hunter

Lethal pursuit / Will Thomas

Lost / James Patterson

Love flies / Julia David

Mac on a hot tin roof / Melinda Metz

Man from Colorado / Louise Trimble

Memories of glass / Melanie Dobson

Moral compass / Danielle Steel

Other Windsor girl / Georgie Blalock

Red grass / Carter Travis Young

Ride into trouble / R.W. Stone

Scarlet fever / Rita Mae Brown

Seconds to live / Susan Sleeman

Secrets of the chocolate house / Paula Brackston

Shape of night / Tess Gerritsen

Smoke screen / Terri Blackstock

Thread and buried / Lea Wait

Tracker / Max Brand

Treason / Stuart Woods

Widow of Rose House / Diana Biller

Adult Fiction:

At the wolf’s table / Rosella Postorino

Big lies in a small town / Diane Chamberlain

Blotto, Twinks and the great road race / Simon Brett

Carl Weber’s Kingpins Memphis / Raynesha Pittman

Country guesthouse / Robyn Carr

Darkness of evil / Alan Jacobson

Dear Edward / Ann Napolitano

Deep state / Chris Hauty

First cut / Judy Melinek

Followers / Megan Angelo

Good girls lie / J.T. Ellison

Grace is gone / Emily Elgar

Hindsight / Iris Johansen

Hollows / Jess Montgomery

How quickly she disappears / Raymond Fleishmann

Hunter killer / Brad Taylor

Husband material / Emily Belden

In the shadow of Vesuvius / Tasha Alexander

Lady Clementine / Marie Benedict

Longer fall / Charlaine Harris

Lost / James Patterson

Matchmaking can be murder / Amanda Flower

Moral compass / Danielle Steel

Mr. Nobody / Catherine Steadman

Naked came the Florida man / Tim Dorsey

Network / L.C. Shaw

Never again no more / Untamed

Playground / Jane Shemilt

Poison garden / Alex Marwood

Preacher’s frenzy / William Johnstone

Pursuit of home / Kristi Ann Hunter

Rabbit hunter / Lars Kepler

River murders / James Patterson

Robots of dawn / Isaac Asimov

Seconds to live / Susan Sleeman

Secret guests / Benjamin Black

Secrets of the chocolate house / Paula Brackston

Splintegrate / Deborah Teramis Christian

Strange planet / Nathan Pyle

Such a fun age / Kiley Reid

Treason / Stuart Woods

Vanished birds / Simon Jimenez

Vanishing / Jayne Ann Krentz

Visitor / Zoe Miller

Welcome to the Pine Away Motel and cabins / Katarina Bivald

Whispers of war / Julia Kelly

Wild one / Nicholas Petrie

Wind River protector / Lindsay McKenna

Wives / Tarryn Fisher

Adult Non-Fiction

Adorning the dark / Andrew Peterson

Art of simple / Eleanor Ozich

Beginner’s pluck / Liz Forkin

Bluegrass bluesman / Josh Graves

Body love every day / Kelly Leveque

Boys & sex / Peggy Orenstein

Collagen diet / Josh Axe

Danger, man working / Michael Perry

Defined dish / Alex Snodgrass

Educated for freedom / Anna Mae Duane

Exactly as you are / Shea Tuttle

F-ck no / Sarah Knight

Inside Trump’s White House / Doug Wead

Keto for life / Mark Sisson

Lord of all the dead / Javier Cercas

Martha Stewart’s organizing / Martha Stewart

Merchants of doubt / Naomi Oreskes

Older, but better, but older / Caroline de Maigret

Power of bad / John Tierney

Radical compassion / Tara Brach

Raising giant-killers / Bill Johnson

Skillet love / Anne Byrn

Song for you / Robyn Crawford

Southern girl meets vegetarian boy / Damaris Phillips

Stories of the Sahara / Sanmao

Tightrope / Nicholas Kristof

Tiny habits / B.J. Fogg

Undying / Anne Boyer

Wake, siren / Nina Maclaughlin

You can only yell at me for one thing at a time / Patricia Marx

Juvenile and Young Adult:

19 love songs / David Levithan

All the days past, all the days to come / Mildred Taylor

As she ascends / Jodi Meadows

Bad Kitty joins the team / Nick Bruel

Call of the wraith / Kevin Sands

Children of Noisy Village / Astrid Lindgren

Chosen / Kiersten White

Conference of the birds / Ransom Riggs

Dark and deepest red / Anna-Marie McLemore

Diana, princess of the Amazons / Shannon Hale

Eva’s campfire adventure / Rebecca Elliott

Exploring according to Og the frog / Betty Birney

Flowers in the gutter / K.R. Gaddy

Furious thing / Jenny Downham

Guinevere deception / Kiersten White

Harley Merlin and the stolen magicals / Bella Forrest

Heart so fierce and broken / Brigid Kemmerer

Heidi Heckelbeck takes the cake / Wanda Coven

Hidden / Sophie Jordan

I, Cosmo / Carlie Sorosiak

Into the pit / Scott Cawton

Karen’s witch / Ann M. Martin

Last journey / Kiki Thorpe

Mac cracks the code / Mac Barnett

Night country / Melissa Albert

Notorious / Gordon Korman

One of us is next / Karen McManus

Projekt 1065 / Alan Gratz

Race to the sun / Rebecca Roanhorse

Russian roulette / Anthony Horowitz

Shadowshaper legacy / Daniel Jose Older

Thief knot / Kate Milford

This book is anti-racist / Tiffany Jewell

Vanish / Sophie Jordan

Walter the lazy mouse / Marjorie Flack

We’re red, weird, and blue! What can we do? / Dan Gutman

What were the Negro Leagues / Varian Johnson

When she reigns / Jodi Meadows

Audiobooks:

Andromeda evolution / Michael Crichton

Criss cross / James Patterson

Heart for home / Lauraine Snelling

Kiss the girls and make them cry / Mary Higgins Clark

Minute to midnight / David Baldacci

Rise of magicks / Nora Roberts

Robert B. Parker’s angel eyes / Ace Atkins

Tom Clancy code of honor / Marc Cameron

Twisted twenty-six / Janet Evanovich

Where winter finds you / J.R. Ward

Winding ways quilt / Jennifer Chiaverini

DVD:

Blinded by the Light

Cinderella Story

Crash

Downton Abbey

Hannibal

It

Jumanji

Life

Love Gilda

Madam Secretary

Puzzle

Reign of the Supermen

Simple Plan

Tomorrow Man

Music:

Imperfect Circle / Hootie & the Blowfish

Monster / REM

Ocean / Lady Antebellum

Play the Hits / Mavericks

Travelin’ Thru / Bob Dylan

Three Chords & the Truth / Van Morrison

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.