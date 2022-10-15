Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker held a bridge dedication ceremony on Friday where he dedicated a newly constructed bridge in honor of the late James Taylor Nolen and his family.
The bridge, which will now be known as the James Taylor Nolen Family Bridge, is on Middle Road over Warren Creek in Conway. Baker said that when it came to finding a name for the bridge, it was a no-brainer.
“We looked for a name to dedicate the bridge and it took us about five seconds to come up with one,” he said.
James Taylor Nolen, better known as Taylor Nolen, was from Mount Vernon and served in the army in 1940. He went with a unit to Australia and was fighting Japan before they bombed Pearl Harbor.
Nolen passed away in January of this year at the age of 103 years old.
“We’re so honored that we were able to dedicate this bridge in his name and it’ll stand for a long time to come,” Baker said.
Friends and family of Nolen were in attendance at the bridge dedication ceremony on Friday as well as Vilonia Mayor Preston Scroggin and Faulkner County Justice of the Peace Tyler Lachowksy.
A ribbon cutting was held where Nolen’s son, Jimmy Nolen, got to cut the ribbon in honor of his father.
Baker, Bridge Engineer Wayne Menley, Contractor Pat Mehaffy and Mark Ledbetter, the road foreman of the bridge all gave speeches at the event. Ken Jordan, a preacher at Friendship Baptist Church, blessed the bridge at the ceremony.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
