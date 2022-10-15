Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker held a bridge dedication ceremony on Friday where he dedicated a newly constructed bridge in honor of the late James Taylor Nolen and his family.

The bridge, which will now be known as the James Taylor Nolen Family Bridge, is on Middle Road over Warren Creek in Conway. Baker said that when it came to finding a name for the bridge, it was a no-brainer.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.