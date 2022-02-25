Conway native Zac Deem is bringing a Hungry Howie’s flavored crust pizza location to Conway, hoping to open in May.
This is Deem’s second Hungry Howie’s – he also has a location in Little Rock. The Conway location is currently under construction at 2235 Dave Ward Drive (Suite 308) as part of the row of businesses between Donaghey Avenue and Farris Road.
“I was the first to bring Hungry Howie’s to Arkansas, opening my first location in Little Rock in 2019. It began for me by first deciding I wanted to start my own business and deciding to leave my corporate job,” Deem said.
The Hungry Howie’s story started about 45 years ago in Michigan, and it has grown to 550 locations in 20 states. Hungry Howie’s features flavored pizza crusts, which include butter, butter cheese, asiago cheese, ranch, onion, Cajun, sesame and garlic herb. In addition to pizza, the restaurant offers subs, bread, salads, wings and desserts.
“I have always loved pizza and I first developed a passion for working in the industry when I worked at a pizza place while attending UCA. I wanted to bring a new pizza brand to central Arkansas and Hungry Howie’s was the top of my list. I first tried Hungry Howie’s in Florida while visiting a good friend of mine that was stationed there for the military. Once I tried the product, I was hooked and knew I’d find a way to bring Hungry Howie’s to the central Arkansas community,” he said.
Deem said his connection to Conway remains strong, and he is excited to bring a Hungry Howie’s to his hometown. “Conway is my hometown and where I grew up. It is also where I graduated with an undergrad and master’s degree from UCA. Though I live in Little Rock now, I still spend a lot of time in Conway. I have family that lives in Conway and it is my church home as well,” he said. “Needless to say, I have been looking forward to the day I could open my doors in Conway.”
Visit www.hungryhowies.com for more information.
BMB Creations and Blue Barn Bakery
One business is moving out of 812 Chestnut St. to a larger location, and a second business is moving into this location to expand their own business.
Blue Barn Bakery is moving from the Chestnut Street location to a building at 1020 Garland St. “still in downtown Conway.” According to its Facebook page, the larger location at Markham and Garland will allow for much expansion. “There is parking behind and in front of the building and next door in the giant parking lot shared by other businesses. We are right across from the nature park they are building, which brings us to the next exciting thing – we will have an entire room of indoor seating as well as outdoor seating!”
They also said that a dedicated space to use for classes and events is planned. This space will also be available to use for outside events. “New hours, new faces and new items” will be seen at the store, “but we will still be the same Blue Barn, dedicated to supporting the dietary and wellness needs of our community.”
Blue Barn Bakery is a Keto bakery specializing in gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, and grain-free. They also have vegan options available, and are very willing to work with customers who have a variety of food allergies. Visit thebluebarnbakery.com for more information.
BMB Creations, a locally owned business that offers a variety of baked goods, is the brainchild of Marcin & Beata Burczyc. The business plans to be open at 812 Chestnut St. beginning on Friday, March 4.
A regular at the downtown Conway Farmers Market for a couple of years, BMB Creations specializes in bread, but they also regularly prepare scones, babka, bundt cakes and biscotti. According to the couple, their passion for baking started after a glimpse at the ingredients found in the foods they were eating.
“Once I turned 40, I changed my point of view a bit. I guess that comes with age. We realized that it’s not only time to eat good, but it’s time to eat healthy. After doing some research we grew interest and desire to dip our hands into sourdough. That happened about three years ago. We educated ourselves of all the benefits sourdough has to offer as well as the process and dedication required.”
At the first, the couple created a sourdough starter, ultimately turning one loaf into multiple loaves. “Bakeries name their starter. We named ours ‘The Monster.’ Why? Because it’s always hungry and we always have to feed it.”
The starter was not the only thing growing – the business was taking off, too. “We started noticing the love and appreciation of sourdough bread from all of our friends, family, and neighbors. We wanted to share the love of true bread, so we signed up for the Downtown Conway Farmers Market. We would get up very early in the morning … and I mean 1 to 2 a.m. early, bake the breads and arrive to the market with warm breads at 8 a.m. The feedback was unbelievable!”
A big change also occurred at their home when they transformed the dining room into a bakery. “Yes, my wife agreed that having a dining room in the house that is only used twice a year during the holidays was totally unnecessary. What started on our kitchen island, moved to the dining room very quickly,” he said. “Due to the demand, we started slowly but surely. By the end of our first year baking for the market we converted our addition in our house into a bakery and started adding new items to the menu. By the second year we were certified by the Arkansas food department.”
The decision to open a brick and mortar location came out of love – both their love for baking and the love the community has shown for their baked goods. In addition to more baked goods and sweets, they plan to someday serve lunch, and to bring European foods to the menu to reflect their Polish heritage.
“Our dream was to always have a place we can call our own, a place where our bread friends can visit us throughout the whole year. We are opening and starting to sell our breads out of our location on Saturdays starting the first weekend of March. Gradually we will start adding days and extra hours as we customize and remodel the store front. We want our bread friends to see the progress of our store as we work on it during our non-bake days. Our goal is for our customers to come to the bakery and watch us take the baked breads out of the oven and take them home while they are still extra warm! We are very excited to continue our bakery journey in the beautiful town of Conway.”
BMB Creations will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BMBBREADS or www.bmbcreations.com/.
conway dont need another resturant .lololol nor another church nor another hotel motel ....what conway needs now is more cops with brains and better roads and cleaner ditches and much nicer folks ....
