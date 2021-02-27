Anyone into supporting local businesses and finding great food at authentic food trucks, will love Conway’s newest offering.
Garcia’s Food Truck is a family owned and operated business that opened Thursday at 1660 Dave Ward Drive. Jose and Azucena Garcia have more than two decades in the restaurant food and service industry, but they said their “specialty and passion” is cooking authentic Mexican food, Michoacán style.
Jose and Azucena are Michoacán natives, and they know exactly what the flavors, preparation, and taste are all about.
“Garcia’s Food Truck features authentic Michoacán favorites prepared with fresh ingredients and made-from-scratch recipes,” they said.
In addition, every weekend they will serve up popular Mexican traditional selections such as pozole, mole, tamales and carnitas. The specials will be posted on the truck’s Facebook page each weekend to feature items that are not on the menu. Regular menu items include tacos, gorditas, tortas, enchiladas and sopes.
The Garcia family moved from Houston to Conway in 2009. They said they are “beyond excited to see their dream come to life and to introduce Mexican Michoacán style food to the entire Conway community.”
For more information visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ GarciasFoodTruck.
A new butcher shop
Conversation on one of Facebook’s many pages concerning local businesses and restaurants included a question from an aspiring entrepreneur seeking feedback on the feasibility and desirability of having a full-service butcher shop in Conway. This led to a great tip that the city is apparently already getting a butcher shop.
Local Farm to Fork Butcher Shop announced Thursday that their store is scheduled to open Monday, March 1, in Conway at 1008 East Oak St. – this is east of Interstate 40 and west of Elsinger Boulevard in a building that formerly housed a Sprint store.
“We are finishing up the last details of the shop. We are different than other butcher shops as none of our fresh meat comes from a food truck, we actually raise our own beef in the heart of Pleasant Plains, Arkansas. We also process our own beef in our butcher shop in Pleasant Plains and then send it to our stores,” said owners Terry and Anne Womack. “Our pork and chicken is also locally raised and then processed by us. All of our fresh meat is antibiotic, hormone, steroid, and preservative free. Nothing added to our meat, period. Farm raised, farm fresh.”
Local Farm to Fork Butcher Shop currently has retail stores in Batesville, Pleasant Plains, Searcy, and Cabot. The shop also offers special orders as requested.
“We can do special orders for anything you may want that you don’t see in our store. You want a special thickness or special cut ... we do that.”
For more information, check out their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/localfarmtoforkbutcher shop/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.