The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) announced its 2021-22 class of President’s Leadership Fellows on Wednesday, per a press release issued to the university’s website.
Made up of 34 campus leaders, members of the class include representatives from UCA Student Government Association, Greek life, Student Orientation Staff and other campus student organizations, per the press release.
“The President’s Leadership Fellows is a cross-section of some of the most talented and high achieving students at UCA,” said Steven Shook, director of student leadership at the university. “They get the opportunity to take all of the leadership skills and opportunities they have been given on UCA’s campus and apply them throughout the state working with business leaders and professional organizations.”
The 2021-22 class of fellows is the eighth class UCA has nominated. Created in 2014, students are selected as fellows based on an application and interview. Students selected serve as student representatives of the President’s Office, while sharing their personal collegiate experience at various institutional events, on and off the UCA campus.
For a full list of students selected as President’s Leadership Fellows, visit www.uca.edu/news/presidents-leadership-fellows-for-2021-22-announced/.
