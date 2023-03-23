Boston Mountain Rural Health Center’s (BMRHC) new clinic on Skyline Drive in Conway seeks to provide whole person care for residents from across Faulkner County.
“We treat behavioral health and medical the same,” BMRHC Chief Clinical Operations Officer Beth Harris told the Log Cabin Democrat in a recent tour of the new clinic that opened on Feb. 13. “When [patients] walk through the door, you don’t know if they’re here for a medical visit or [something psychological].”
That focus on whole-person care extends to every facet of the clinic’s mission. Patients of all ages, including newborns, are welcome at BMRHC. Led by Dr. Laura Massey, the clinic includes a full-service lab with an X-ray machine, an urgent treatment room for patients who experience a medical emergency while at the clinic and a behavioral health services team that includes a psychiatrist and social workers.
“We really focus a lot on high quality care,” BMRHC Chief Operations Officer Jennifer DePriest said. “We look at preventative measures. If we can keep people going to their preventative services, that can help in the long run. If there’s a chronic illness or a cancer, we can identify those things early.”
The Conway clinic is one of 15 statewide that BMRHC keeps. Positioned in communities with few health care options in northwest and north central Arkansas, DePriest said funding from the federal government’s Health Resource and Services Administration helped bring a BMRHC clinic to Conway. The center identified “a need” for a clinic of its type because there is “a penetration in this area of low income and vulnerable populations,” DePriest said.
Helping low-income and vulnerable populations is a critical part of BMRHC’s mission. Patients with or without insurance that live under 200 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for the clinic’s sliding fee program. Depending on a patient’s income level, they can receive services at BMRHC for as little as $10, DePriest said.
Additionally, DePriest said BMRHC can leverage the 14 other clinics in its organization to provide the clinician Faulkner County residents need for telemedicine appointments if the Conway clinic doesn’t have the expert on site needed.
“With telemedicine, we’re able to reach the outskirts, not just Conway,” Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Toynicka Williams said. “I see patients all over the state.”
Another key focus of BMRHC is mental health. BMRHC screens every patient 12 years and older who enters the Conway clinic for anxiety and depression.
“If we can identify that early, hopefully we can get them the care that they need,” DePriest said.
Williams said the response to the mental health services the clinic offers has been very positive.
“It’s usually difficult to get individuals to seek mental health treatment,” Williams said. “But, when they come in for primary medical care and find out that we offer behavioral health services, they immediately schedule an appointment. We haven’t had any resistance to mental health treatment. They’re on board with treating the whole person.”
Currently, the BMRHC Conway clinic sees about 15 patients a day. Dr. Massey can take a maximum of 25 patients a day, but DePriest said the clinic is looking to add another health care provider, adding that “we will continue to grow as long as the need is there and we have enough available space.”
On March 29 at 10 a.m., BMRHC will host its grand opening ribbon cutting at the clinic. Clinic staff hope the event will help spread the word about the services BMRHC offers. Clinic Manager Kalob Blevins, who has worked in Conway over 13 years, said the new clinic offers a level of service others in Conway can’t.
“Most places in Conway don’t offer the community resources that we do,” Blevins said, citing the community outreach efforts of BMRHC. “You have the two major hospitals here that refer out to other clinics in their own system, and while that’s good, at the same time, there can be gaps in care if you do that. You can send someone to a specialist and then they’re not seen for eight weeks. [At BMRHC], we can follow-up in between those eight weeks and [address patients’ concerns] just so we can keep that whole health care rolling.”
That ability to keep “whole health care rolling” is coupled with BMRHC’s desire to show respect to all of its patients.
“We had a patient last week that was just astonished that we asked them what pronouns they wanted to use,” Blevins said. “As soon as they were leaving, their partner said they were changing [their medical provider] over to BMRHC because they said they had never been treated with this much respect anywhere. Being able to be that community resource for people is a welcome change in Conway, from what we’ve already been told.”
