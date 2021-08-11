Mark Elrod, a new Conway resident, had his name drawn for the Grand Prize Raffle of a 2021 Ford Explorer at the 109th annual St. Joseph School on Saturday.
Although he was born in Little Rock, Elrod has been living in Rockwall, Texas, for a number of years. He moved to Conway just a couple of months ago. He now does Information Technology work for the Mitchell Williams Law Firm in Little Rock.
His mother, Charlene, is a St. Joseph parishioner, and he is joining the church as well.
The second-place raffle of a $1,000 credit at Conway's Total Tire went to Jim Dardenne.
A $900 Yamaha Generator from River Valley Tractor was the third-place prize, and it went to Brandon Hartman of Greenbrier.
There was also a special $5,000 cash raffle that was won by Conway dentist Dr. Greg Simon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.