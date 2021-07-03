Jeff Collum is a team builder. In the first months after starting at a new school, he prioritizes forming relationships and creating a collaborative environment, a practice he has continued in the early days of his tenure at Conway Public Schools (CPSD).
Hired in December 2020 to take the place of longtime retiring district Superintendent Greg Murry, Collum officially took the title of CPSD superintendent on Thursday. In an interview with the Log Cabin at CPSD’s headquarters on Prince Street last week, Collum said strong relationships are the foundation of a healthy school system.
“Once you’ve got relationships [with district staff, students and the community], you can begin to talk about what the vision is for the future,” Collum said.
Collum’s focus on team building extends back to his earliest days in education. Originally planning to be a physical therapist and sports medicine major, Collum interned with the National Football League’s Washington Football Team. After working for them during the 1998-99 season, Collum returned to his native Texas and was encouraged by a mentor to apply for a part-time teaching and coaching position in Beaumont. Uninterested in education, Collum agreed to apply to make extra money while he finished college. After one season as the school’s basketball coach, Collum loved it and decided to stay and finish college with a degree in education.
“I never looked back,” Collum said. “I made that decision 25 years ago and here I am today.”
Collum’s path to CPSD isn’t as simple as that one decision 25 years ago, however. In that time, he’s worked at multiple school districts in Texas and Arkansas at a variety of levels. First a coach and teacher, Collum pivoted to work as an athletic director, assistant principal, high school principal and then the Executive Director of Secondary Schools at Tyler, Texas, a district that has some 20,000 students. A four-year stint as Benton School District Superintendent that was cut short by a medical emergency within his family followed his position in Tyler and he preceded his current position at Conway with a five-year tenure as superintendent at Hallsville, Texas, another large district which served a total of 17,000 students, both virtual and in-person.
Having served at so many districts in a variety of roles, Collum said his leadership style is colored by his background in sports.
“If we’re going to [succeed as a district], we’re going to win,” Collum said. “We want to win for our kids.”
Before accepting CPSD’s offer to succeed Murry, Collum had prior knowledge of Conway. While at nearby Benton, Collum toured CPSD’s recently-constructed high school, a crowning achievement of Murry’s 14-year tenure, in 2013. Collum said applying for CPSD’s open superintendent position last year was a no-brainer.
“[The CPSD Superintendent position] is one of the top jobs in Arkansas,” Collum said.
Another reason Collum chose CPSD was the steady leadership of his predecessor. Describing Murry as a “legend” and likening him to Michael Jordan in a nod to his background in sports, Collum said it’s a challenge to follow Murry’s legacy. Despite that, Collum said the way he deals with that challenge is to not replace Murry, but to be himself.
“The biggest challenge I’ve given myself is to be who I am and be the leader I have always been,” Collum said. “CPSD has been set up and put in a very good position [by Murry]. It’s an honor for me to come in and build on that and stand on his shoulders.”
But, Collum is moving to Conway on the tail-end of a year full of challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Some 30 percent of CPSD students finished the 2020-21 school year virtually and mask mandates and social-distancing made in-person learning significantly different than in years past. With the district expecting to have to address gaps in students’ learning and socialization, Collum said it would likely take CPSD a year or two to fully address the negative impacts that the coronavirus pandemic has had on students, but the district is already planning to address gaps by engaging students on a variety of levels beginning on the first day of school on Aug. 16.
Despite the challenges he will have to tackle, Collum remains optimistic.
“My goal is to get [CPSD] back to as normal as we possibly can,” Collum said. “I really want people to be excited about coming back to school [this fall]. Fall 2021 is going to be good. We’re going to get back to school [and] make it happen.”
Discussing valuable lessons the coronavirus pandemic taught him, CPSD and educators across the country, Collum said logistics will be more streamlined going forward, specifically in regards to district staff saving time on staff meetings with the help of Zoom.
“We’ve got technology,” Collum said. “Let’s use it to our advantage.”
A self-described “family man” with a wife and three children, all of whom will attend CPSD, Collum said parents can be assured that he brings two perspectives to his position as superintendent: a professional and a parent. Attempting to think ahead and consider the legacy he hopes to leave behind in Conway when his tenure ends, Collum said he hopes people will recognize his servant heart and passion for educating children, two traits which have guided his journey as an educator for almost 25 years.
“If you leave a district better than you found it, you’ve done some work,” Collum said. “And if you’re there because you love to serve and you have a heart for kids, you did it for the right reason. That’s it. I don’t do this for an award or recognition. I do it because I have a heart for kids and I love to see kids grow and learn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.