"Faulkner County: Its Land and People Revisited" is the newest publication of the Faulkner County Historical Society.
Revised by historian and author Cindy Beckman, this new 322-page edition includes edited and updated articles from the original volume, "Faulkner County: Its Land and People," published in 1986, as well as new articles on aspects of the county not included earlier. Pictures from the history society’s photo collection housed in the UCA Archives are also included. New to this volume is an index, making it easier to locate specific stories or individuals.
The society’s goal was to provide readers with an affordable and manageable version, so some sections of the nearly 500-page book published in 1986 — such as the community histories, church histories and pioneer family histories — were not included at this time. They may be published in later volumes at a future date or reprinted in Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings, the society’s historical journal.
Copies of the book are available at the Faulkner County Museum or on order from the society’s website, faulknerhistory.org. They are $30. The book will also be featured at the upcoming ArtJam at Greenbrier’s Matthews Park on Saturday.
