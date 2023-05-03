The Conway High School (CHS) Band Program has established a new endowment in honor of a former student clarinet player who passed away in 2021, CHS Band Director Nathan Cunningham told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.

Cunningham and the CHS Wind Symphony unveiled the Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment at the symphony’s spring concert on April 25 at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus. Hammond was a clarinet player and captain of the color guard in her freshman year “when she succumbed to a mental illness and took her own life in September of 2021,” Cunningham said.

