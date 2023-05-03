The Conway High School (CHS) Band Program has established a new endowment in honor of a former student clarinet player who passed away in 2021, CHS Band Director Nathan Cunningham told the Log Cabin Democrat on Monday.
Cunningham and the CHS Wind Symphony unveiled the Hannah Jane Hammond Memorial Endowment at the symphony’s spring concert on April 25 at Reynolds Performance Hall on the University of Central Arkansas campus. Hammond was a clarinet player and captain of the color guard in her freshman year “when she succumbed to a mental illness and took her own life in September of 2021,” Cunningham said.
“At the time of her passing, Hannah Jane’s parents, Richard and Leighia Hammond, asked that donations be made to the Conway Band Program in lieu of flowers,” Cunningham said. “The donations were immediately set aside so that something special could be planned. Through the generosity of the Conway Band Booster organization, a significant matching contribution was made and the project to establish the endowment began.”
Cunningham said Hannah Jane’s friends knew her as Daisy. In honor of her, the freshman band wore daisy pins on their uniforms during the 2021 marching season.
The endowment will provide Conway Band students with scholarships for private lessons and band camps, Cunningham said.
“Reaching over 800 families within our community every year, it will drastically improve the quality of musicians Conway is raising as well as provide experiences to our students who otherwise could not afford,” Cunningham said.
A link to donate to the endowment is available on the Arkansas Community Foundation’s website. Cunningham said donors who would like to negotiate larger gifts to the endowment can email him directly at cunningham na@conwayschools.net.
“We are thrilled to be able to memorialize Hannah Jane with this endowment and see the impact she has on students for years to come,” Cunningham said. “Since the public announcement at our concert, the endowment has already grown by 25 percent and we hope to see this growth continue.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
