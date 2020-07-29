“Blueberry’s Clubhouse,” an original pre-K-2 children’s program produced by Arkansas PBS in partnership with the Arkansas Arts Center, will premiere a new episode, “The Mysterious Case of the Missing Caterpillar,” Friday, July 31, at 10 a.m.
Kids out of school for the summer months can join Blueberry, a fun-loving puppet guide, for an at-home summer camp adventure in The Natural State. Blueberry, assisted by Camp Counselor Carol, her best friend and bunkmate Maxine, and special guests, will introduce various topics to help young viewers learn and play each day.
Episodes of this four-part series will be available to watch each Friday at 10 a.m. on ARPBS-1, myarkan saspbs.org/blueberrysclub house, Facebook (facebook.com/arkansaspbs) and you tube.com/myarkansaspbs, as well as in the Engage Arkansas PBS app and PBS Video app.
A digital series accompanies the broadcast program. New content and activities will be released on Facebook each weekday morning through Aug. 14.
In this week’s episode, “The Mysterious Case of the Missing Caterpillar,” Blueberry introduces her pet caterpillar. She is trying to come up with a name for it until the unthinkable happens: the caterpillar goes missing!
Featured partners for this week include the Little Rock Zoo with critter corner, the Central Arkansas Library System teaching kids how to write a letter and UAMS with a memory game. Viewers will also meet Blueberry’s cousin, Muscadine, on a visit to the farm.
Music for the series, including the theme song, is written and performed by songwriting duo Virginia Ralph and Bobby Matthews, also known as mömandpöp.
Additionally, kids from across the state are encouraged to submit talent videos for the final episode. Blueberry will host an end-of-summer talent show and is looking for some kids to show off their skills. Submissions should be original and suitable to perform for classmates. Parents can film their children’s talent show submission – no more than 30 seconds – with a camera or cell phone. Videos can be shared with Arkansas PBS by uploading the video to wetransfer.com, Google Drive, Dropbox or One Drive and emailing the link to feedback@myarkan saspbs.org by close of business Monday, Aug. 3.
The Arkansas Arts Center, located in Little Rock, Ark., is the state’s premier center for visual and performing arts, with a world-class collection of more than 14,000 works of international art and a robust schedule of performances, art classes, special exhibitions, education and public programs. The Arkansas Arts Center is currently undergoing an extraordinary transformation that includes the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to open in 2022. Designed by renowned architecture firms, Studio Gang and SCAPE, the new facility will secure the Arkansas Arts Center’s position as one of the top cultural institutions in the state and region. The new Arts Center will feature state-of-the-art galleries, studios, theatre spaces, outdoor event areas, and other spaces to host programming, classes, and performances. The innovative gathering spaces, restaurant, store, and landscaped grounds will position the Arkansas Arts Center as a cultural hub for Little Rock and the Delta region.
