The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center (MTCC) will unveil its new exhibition, “We Hold These Truths: American Veterans in Arkansas,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17, during a livestream, virtual event on Facebook.
“This exhibit is important to MTCC because it highlights the rarely told stories of Black Arkansas veterans, many of whom served abroad while being denied basic rights at home,” said Christina Shutt, director.
Little Rock photographer Ed Drew, who is also a veteran, has been working on the project for more than a year. The exhibition includes about 30 tintype photos of African American veterans in addition to a handful of cyanotypes printed from silver gelatin glass plate negatives and typed letters from Arkansas Confederate soldiers who wrote home during the Civil War. The exhibition is meant to juxtapose art, time spans and racial trajectories in Arkansas.
The exhibition will spotlight issues and stories of African American veterans in Arkansas. Among the roughly 222,000 veterans living in Arkansas, about 23,000 are Black, according to figures from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and U.S. Census, respectively.
“It’s the history of this country, and for me, most importantly, it’s the history of African American veterans who are rarely spoken about,” Drew said.
The opening event will be done virtually, but museum visitors can also view the exhibition in person through February 2021. The museum is open with limited hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 501 W. 9th St. in Little Rock. For more info, contact MTCC at 501-683-3593.
