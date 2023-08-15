Baptist Health’s new family clinic in Conway is now accepting patients, the hospital announced in a news release.
The Baptist Health Family Clinic at 605 Salem Road is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dr. Jovan Baker, a medical doctor at the clinic, is now seeing patients.
A native of Orlando, Florida, Baker earned her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine in Sint Maarten, a small country in the Caribbean.
A graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ residency training program, Baker said she believes in the adage, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” the news release read.
“My philosophy tends to emphasize prevention,” Baker said. “However, if illness or disease is present, my goal is to work together with my patients on an evidence-based treatment plan that works for them. I believe that in order to deliver the best care possible, there should be a team effort between a doctor and a patient.”
Board certified in family medicine, Baker’s services include management of acute illness and chronic illness, immunizations, annual physicals, well-woman exams/Pap smears, sports physicals, skin biopsies, cryotherapy, ingrown toenail removal and earwax removal, the news release read. She also specializes in hypertension and mental health.
“In her spare time, Dr. Baker enjoys making memories with her husband – her high school sweetheart – as well as interacting with people from all walks of life, exploring other cultures, practicing her Christian faith and discovering new restaurants,” the news release read.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.