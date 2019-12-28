For those under the age of 21, purchasing tobacco products is now prohibited across the U.S. as part of a new law enacted just last week.
The new law is a part of a sweeping spending bill passed by the U.S. Congress and signed by President Donald Trump signed on Dec. 20.
There have already been several states, including Arkansas, who have individually passed legislation bumping the tobacco-buying age up.
“We have to take care of our kids, most importantly, so we’re going to have an age limit of 21 or so, so we’ll be coming out with something next week very important on vaping,” Trump said in November.
Commissioner Dr. Stephen M. Hahn with the Food and Drug Administration tweeted his opinions regarding the change after the legislation was passed.
“This is a major step in protecting the next generation of children from becoming addicted to tobacco products,” he said. “Tobacco products including e-cigarettes, should never be marketed to, sold to, or used by kids.
“We appreciate Congress and @POTUS’ dedication to reducing the disease and death cause by tobacco use and preventing young people from ever becoming addicted to nicotine.”
The FDA has regulated tobacco products since 2009, including e-cigarettes, hookah tobacco and cigars.
In his tweets, Hahn said more details would be shared as the organization updated its regulations to carry the provision of law out.
The FDA’s website promised to provide additional details as they become available but already do advise on how businesses can comply and avoid fines, rules for selling and more.
Visit www.fda.gov/tobacco-products/retail-sales-tobacco-products/selling-tobacco-products-retail-stores for more information.
The Associated Press and the Log Cabin Democrat’s media partner, KATV Channel 7 contributed to this story.
Staff writer Hilary Andrews can be reached at handrews@thecabin.net.
