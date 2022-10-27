Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker led a ceremony on Monday dedicating a tree in memory of former Conway resident Faril Simpson.

County officials planted the white oak tree on the grounds of the Faulkner County Courthouse in the same location as the old Fiddler Tree, which collapsed in February during a period of heavy winds. The Fiddler Tree, which was believed to be one of the oldest trees in the county and was thought to have been on the site of the present courthouse since before it was built, was given its name because musicians used to play for crowds underneath it, Baker said in his remarks on Monday.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.