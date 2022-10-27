Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker led a ceremony on Monday dedicating a tree in memory of former Conway resident Faril Simpson.
County officials planted the white oak tree on the grounds of the Faulkner County Courthouse in the same location as the old Fiddler Tree, which collapsed in February during a period of heavy winds. The Fiddler Tree, which was believed to be one of the oldest trees in the county and was thought to have been on the site of the present courthouse since before it was built, was given its name because musicians used to play for crowds underneath it, Baker said in his remarks on Monday.
One of those musicians was Faril Simpson, Baker said. A veteran of World War II and the Korean War, Simpson played the fiddle, wrote more than 100 songs over his career and was part of three different bluegrass bands, the Okry Bluegrass Band, The Professors and the Lollie Bottom Boys. Baker said Simpson played music “for all” underneath the tree and helped to teach the next generation of musicians.
“[Simpson] took time to teach kids to play the fiddle and never charged a dime,” Baker said.
Professionally, Simpson earned Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctorate’s in education and worked 30 years as an instructor in the University of Central Arkansas’ chemistry department. Two former students of Simpson’s attended Monday’s dedication.
Additionally, Simpson was a member of the Conway Kiwanis Club for 50 years before he died on Oct. 11, 2011.
Naming the new tree the “Faril Simpson Memorial Fiddler’s Tree,” Baker then made way for three local musicians – guitarists J.R. Barnett and Keith Kuykendall and fiddler Doris Hutchins – to perform a song on the site of the new tree.
Members from the community, including County Attorney Philip Murphy, as well as people who knew Simpson personally, attended Monday’s dedication. Faulkner County Master Gardeners were also present at Monday’s dedication.
The new Fiddler Tree can be found on the corner of the courthouse property closest to Robinson Ave. on 801 Locust St. in Conway.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
