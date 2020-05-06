Harps Food Stores will celebrate the grand opening of its Mayflower location on June 3.
The new store will be a 22,000-square-foot building at 600 Highway 365 in Mayflower with a variety of fresh produce, meats, bakery items, frozen foods, dairy, health and beauty products.
“Residents of Mayflower will also be able to have their favorite items delivered straight to their door by using our Harps Home Delivery service,” David Ganoug, marketing vie president, said. “Simply log on to shop.harpsfood.com or download the Instacart app using any iOS or Android device to start filling up your virtual shopping cart with your favorite Harps items.”
The store will also include a Harps Express fueling station. The store, which replaces the Harps at 582 Highway 365 in Mayflower, will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Visit www.harpsfood.com for more information.
