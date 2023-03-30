Boston Mountain Rural Health Center (BMRHC) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic on Skyline Drive in Conway on Wednesday morning. Attended by center staff and members of the public, the event included door prizes, tours of the clinic, a ribbon cutting officiated by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and free hotdogs.

“We are so happy to be in Conway [because] we feel like the city needs us here,” BMRHC CEO Debbie Ackerson said ahead of the ribbon cutting. “We have so many services that we can offer to all of the residents in Conway and we have a wonderful team. We’re blessed to have a physician, psychiatric nurse practitioner, licensed social workers and a wonderful support staff.”

