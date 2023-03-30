Boston Mountain Rural Health Center (BMRHC) celebrated the grand opening of its new clinic on Skyline Drive in Conway on Wednesday morning. Attended by center staff and members of the public, the event included door prizes, tours of the clinic, a ribbon cutting officiated by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and free hotdogs.
“We are so happy to be in Conway [because] we feel like the city needs us here,” BMRHC CEO Debbie Ackerson said ahead of the ribbon cutting. “We have so many services that we can offer to all of the residents in Conway and we have a wonderful team. We’re blessed to have a physician, psychiatric nurse practitioner, licensed social workers and a wonderful support staff.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, BMRHC aims to provide “whole person care.” The Conway clinic is one of 15 statewide that BMRHC keeps. Positioned in communities with few health care options in northwest and north central Arkansas, helping low-income and vulnerable populations is a critical part of BMRHC’s mission. Patients with or without insurance that live under 200 percent of the federal poverty level qualify for the clinic’s sliding fee program. Depending on a patient’s income level, they can receive services at BMRHC for as little as $10, BMRHC Chief Operations Officer Jennifer DePriest said in a recent interview with the Log Cabin.
“We see patients whether they’re insured or not,” Ackerson said on Wednesday. “We see medicare and medicaid [patients]. We’re trying to utilize community health workers to connect patients to resources that they need.”
In an interview with the Log Cabin after the ribbon cutting, Ackerson spoke more on BMRHC’s mission and the service she believes the new clinic can provide residents in Conway and its surrounding areas.
“We’re hopeful that we can help a lot of the indigent population – people that are uninsured or have low income,” Ackerson said, referencing the center’s sliding fee program. “However, we also see privately insured, as well as medicare and medicaid. We see everyone in the communities that we provide service to.”
Ackerson also emphasized the clinic’s behavioral healthcare services.
“It’s really good to put behavioral health services within your primary care clinics because it takes the stigma away for patients,” Ackerson said. “When patients come in, no one knows if they’re seeing a medical doctor or a behavioral healthcare doctor. There’s a big need and we’re hopeful that we can help all the people that need help.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
