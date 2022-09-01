Catholic Bishop Anthony Taylor visited St. Joseph church and school on Thursday to celebrate an all-school Mass and to dedicate and bless the newly-opened high school building.
After Mass, the entire student body, faculty and staff assembled in front of the high school and listened to Bishop Taylor, Father Tony Robbins, Father Balaraju Desam, Deacon Richard Papini and Principal Matthew Tucker recite prayers and make remarks about the momentous occasion.
The project is being funded through a capital campaign, “Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future” that has a total goal of raising $10.9 million. A second phase of its capital campaign is planned for the future that will fund the construction of a second academic building and allow for another 300 students.
The new 39,000-square-foot facility – which includes 11 classrooms, a theater, cafe and spirit store, library, art room, student commons/community space and science lab and accommodates 300 students – replaced the high school built in 1951.
Jeanette Stewart can be reached at jstewart@thecabin.net.
