Crews with Nabholz Construction on Monday delivered and erected the first steel beams of what will be the new St. Joseph High School.
St. Joseph School formally broke ground on its new high school on June 30. The new high school, set to replace St. Joseph’s current high school structure which dates back to 1951, is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. The current high school will be torn down after construction is finished on the new building.
The new high school will include 11 classrooms, a theater, cafe and spirit store. Additionally, the new building will provide students with full wireless access and a science and library media center. It will be able to accommodate 300 students.
The $10.9 million needed in funding for construction of the new high school was raised by St. Joseph through its “Our Faith, Our Children, Our Future Capital Campaign.”
Since entering the public phase of the capital campaign in March, St. Joseph has raised the additional $2.4 million it needed to furnish and equip the new building.
A second phase of its capital campaign is planned for the future that will fund the construction of a second academic building and allow for another 300 students.
Conway-based architecture firm H+N Architects designed the new building, and Nabholz Construction is the project’s general contractor.
