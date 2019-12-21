4855 Edgewood Park, Conway
2,204 square feet of living space
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath
Lisa Winbourne, Charlotte John Company, 501-472-1412
Lisa Winbourne of the Charlotte John Company and Elms-Clowers Construction, present this lovely new construction home located in the quaint Edgewood Park Subdivision of Conway.
Located at 4855 Edgewood Park, this one-story, Craftsman-style home has 2,204 square feet of living space in an open floor plan with lots of natural light. From the comfortable front porch to the built-in cubbies at the back door, this home has it all! Special features include custom-built Elms-Clowers cabinets, granite accents, a spacious walk-in pantry, screened-in back porch, and beautiful 12-foot ceilings in the kitchen, dining, and living room.
Elms-Clowers Construction, a respected Conway company known for attention to detail, has taken great care with the design of this modern neighborhood. Edgewood Park is a neighborhood built on the principles of community, beauty, quality craftsmanship, and tradition. The 15-acre tract boasts a three-acre lake, walking trails, and expansive green space with a community dock and pavilion. Phase 11 of the subdivision has 16 lots, with several still available.
Today’s featured home has a one-story design that makes it easy for the family to spend time together in the common areas – the family room, kitchen and dining areas are nicely combined for easy entertaining options. The master bedroom suite is spacious and features a tray ceiling, walk-in glass shower, freestanding tub, double sinks, granite, and a walk-in closet. And check out this great extra possibility – the study/office space could easily be used as a fourth bedroom option!
Other features include:
• “Green” features such as Low-E insulated windows, insulated doors, tankless water heater, Rf Rdiant barrier sheath, high efficiency HVAC and gas furnace, programmable thermostat.
• Carpet, wood and tile are used on the floors throughout the home.
• Two-car, side-entry garage.
• One-year warranty offered by the builder.
• Kitchen appliances include: microwave, gas range, surface range, dishwasher, disposal, and wall oven.
• Separate laundry room.
Starting 2020 in a new home would be a wonderful resolution fulfilled! If you’re interested in this home at 4855 Edgewood Park – listed for sale at $349,000 – please contact Lisa Winbourne of the Charlotte John Company at 501-472-1412. Schedule a visit to Edgewood Park today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.