New Hope Baptist Church will host a community COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 24.
The clinic – possible through a partnership between New Hope Baptist Church, the Arkansas Department of Health and Park West Pharmacy – is open to anyone 18 years old or up. It will be at the church, 1232 Watkins St. in Conway.
To register for the clinic, call 501-945-2923 or text “ConVaccine” to 474747. Participants are asked to bring their IDs and insurance cards.
They will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine on April 24, and will return to the church on May 22 to receive their second dose.
Vaccines through Conway hospitals
Baptist Health-Conway is now accepting walk ins for the COVID-19 vaccine, Vice President and Administrator Tim Bowen said.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, anyone 16 and older can go to Baptist Health-Conway at 1555 Exchange Ave. without an appointment and receive a vaccine.
Conway Regional Health System is offering vaccine clinics in our community to those ages 16 and older at Greenbrier Family Medicine Clinic and Hendrix Medical Clinic, spokesman Katie White said.
Greenbrier Family Medicine Clinic has appointments available on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hendrix Medical Clinic will have appointments available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting the week of April 26.
Appointments can be scheduled through the Conway Regional Patient Navigation Center by calling 501-506-2747 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Conway Regional stresses importance of full vaccination
For COVID-19 vaccines that use mRNA technology, it’s important to follow the dose schedules in order to receive the level of protection observed in clinical trials, Conway Regional said. These vaccines have shown an effectiveness of about 95 percent in preventing COVID in adults with two doses.
With the first dose, the body starts to build an immune response. With the second dose, the body mounts a full, robust response. Only with both doses can the mRNA vaccine be 95 percent effective.
“We encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and don’t forget your second dose,” Conway Regional said.
