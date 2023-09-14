Bethlehem House announced two new team members. Angela Howard joined as the director of finance and Bryce McGhee joined as the new development director.
Howard is a Conway native, graduating from Conway High School in 2000. She received her BS in accounting from Capella University and brings more than 21 years of experience in roles ranging from accounting supervisor to chief financial officer in the small business sector to corporate banking.
She and her husband, Cory, have attended multiple Bethlehem House events, giving her a passion for the mission of our organization. They have two children and a 6-year-old chihuahua, Tank, who Howard said is her third child. She treasures spending time with friends and loves adventures in the woods and backyard campfires.
“We are thrilled to have her and her unique insights and skills. She will be an invaluable asset as we expand and diversify the program and services offered to our residents,” Bethlehem House officials said.
Also a Wampus Cat, McGhee became a Mustang, graduating from Central Baptist College with a BS in leadership and ministry. His professional experience includes restaurant and apartment management; he has spent the past seven years in the nonprofit sector. He is an accomplished fundraiser, grant writer and event planner.
McGhee and his wife, Raegan, met and bonded over their love for the community, attending events and supporting local nonprofits. Both continue to serve within local organizations. They have two sons and enjoy watching them grow and discover all life offers.
“His understanding and training in non-profit organization, programming, and fundraising will be essential as we move toward our strategic initiatives,” Bethlehem House officials said.
