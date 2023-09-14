Bethlehem House announced two new team members. Angela Howard joined as the director of finance and Bryce McGhee joined as the new development director.

Howard is a Conway native, graduating from Conway High School in 2000. She received her BS in accounting from Capella University and brings more than 21 years of experience in roles ranging from accounting supervisor to chief financial officer in the small business sector to corporate banking.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.