The Faulkner County Board of Election Commissioners convened Monday to address concerns about an ordinance approved by the County Quorum Court last week.
Ordinance 20-15, passed by the Quorum Court on June 16, put Faulkner County Election Coordinator Teresa Horton under the supervision of County Judge Jim Baker.
Election Commission chairman Paul Foster had concerns about this arrangement and said the ordinance wasn’t legal.
“[The] Quorum Court went beyond their legal rights and decided they were going to assign the County Judge [the Board of Election Commissioners’] rights,” Foster said.
Foster brought forward several legal documents and rulings which he said supported the board’s authority in supervising Horton, including an Attorney General’s Opinion from 2011.
“The quorum court and county judge may not, merely by providing for and hiring a county employee known as an election coordinator, thereby transfer to themselves or to the election coordinator any of the County Board of Election Commissioners’ (CBEC) statutory election responsibilities or compel the CBEC to use the election coordinator to perform any of its duties,” the opinion read.
Faulkner County Attorney Philip Murphy disagreed with Foster and said Ordinance 20-15 changed very little of the board’s duties.
“The ordinance doesn’t change the duty of the commission in what [the commission] can or can’t do,” Murphy said.
Murphy said the new ordinance was a “gift” to the board that they can choose to accept or decline. He said the only change the ordinance makes in supervision is how the board approaches the election coordinator to complete tasks. Instead of ordering the coordinator complete a task, the board must now request it, Murphy said.
Murphy also said that the new ordinance will not prevent a smooth and successful operation of November’s election.
Foster, however, wasn’t so sure and said he wouldn’t feel comfortable until Baker sent a court order delegating supervision of Horton to the board.
As of press time, it was unclear if and when a court order from Baker can be expected.
