The Conway Art Walk returns this fall with a new date and expanded arts and culture experiences thanks to new partnerships announced during a launch party at The Max on Thursday.
The Art Walk event will be held on the first Friday of each month, starting on Sept. 2. In addition to curated artist booths and downtown shopping, monthly attractions will include unique art installations, live musical performances on the Kris Allen Stage and three new gallery spaces.
The event will continue to cover Oak Street from Chestnut Street to Front Street, and will expand to include the Arnold Innovation Center and Simon Park.
The fall season, presented by Simmons Bank, is four months, from September to December.
Thanks to Simmons’ sponsorship, the Main Stage will host new live musical performances each month from 7-8 p.m.
Simmons Bank Conway Community President Justin McCarty said: “Simmons Bank is excited to partner with the Conway Art Walk to help showcase Conway’s vibrant downtown and the creative talent that we have in our community. With the past success of this event, it is obvious that this is an event that Conway has needed for a long time, and we’re excited to be side by side with Jessica and her entire team as it continues to grow.”
Participants can enjoy the music from local and regional artists after trying their hand in an interactive drum circle from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Live art experiences will continue this season in “Electric Alley” on Oak Street, with an emphasis on larger, more imaginative installations and interactive experiences.
Demo artists will be accompanied by an art interpreter, who will help attendees understand and connect with the artist’s work. September’s art experience features Rayne Cottrell of I Survived Earth. Rayne plans to apply screen printing techniques to an oversized, unstretched cloth in her signature stream of consciousness style. Rayne is known for her unique, custom apparel, and says she has “an affinity for making art with trash.“
Regular patrons of the event will be delighted to discover additional galleries and changes this season, including:
● Simon Park will also host a pop-up Family Maker Space, sponsored by the Conway Downtown Partnership and a monthly food truck vendor.
● Bledsoe Chiropractic is sponsoring the heART Walk each month, providing instructions to get in some extra steps as attendees find all the galleries, featured artists, and downtown murals.
● UCA Downtown will continue to feature the work of UCA students, alumni, faculty, and local artists. The fall theme is “Discover.”
● Across the street, attendees will find a new gallery alongside the indoor Artist Studio, all sponsored by the Studio Downtown. This gallery will feature artists from across Central Arkansas, curated by the Creative Institute of Central Arkansas. Following the event, the artist’s work will remain on display for a month.
● The Artist Studio experience will be elevated this season thanks to wine bar sponsor Diamond State Restoration, and live classical music provided by the Conway Symphony Orchestra thanks to sponsor Smith Ford.
● A third gallery, sponsored by Engage Management, will appear each month in the Arnold Innovation Center. This space will be curated by Hendrix College and will feature the work of Hendrix students, alumni, and faculty.
For more information about the Conway Art Walk, visit conwayartwalk.com. Anyone interested in participating as an artist or volunteering will also find details at that site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.