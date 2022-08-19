Art Walk

Jeanette Stewart staff photo

Nick Stevens, Creative Institute of Central Arkansas program director, announces changes to Art Walk made possible through new partnerships at a launch party at The Max on Thursday evening. Pictured in front row is Victoria Mays (left), Madison Porter, Jessica Crum and Yennifer Lopez.

The Conway Art Walk returns this fall with a new date and expanded arts and culture experiences thanks to new partnerships announced during a launch party at The Max on Thursday.

The Art Walk event will be held on the first Friday of each month, starting on Sept. 2. In addition to curated artist booths and downtown shopping, monthly attractions will include unique art installations, live musical performances on the Kris Allen Stage and three new gallery spaces.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.