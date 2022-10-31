Sheriff's office

Pictured are the five new recruits of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, who completed the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy earlier this month, and have now advanced past the next phase of their training.

 Submitted photo

The five new recruits of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, who completed the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy earlier this month, have advanced past the next phase of their training.

Deputies Maggie Ragland, Brant Haight, Juan Rivas, Douglas Volkman and Austin Reeder completed the FCSO Advanced Recruit Training this past week and have begun their field training, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs announced in a news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.