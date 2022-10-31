The five new recruits of the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division, who completed the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy earlier this month, have advanced past the next phase of their training.
Deputies Maggie Ragland, Brant Haight, Juan Rivas, Douglas Volkman and Austin Reeder completed the FCSO Advanced Recruit Training this past week and have begun their field training, FCSO spokesman Sherry Skaggs announced in a news release.
“The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office Advanced Recruit Training, led by Training Commander Landon Rappold, involves a community outreach project where recruits are required to speak with citizens about the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office and ways in which we strive to improve the quality of life for Faulkner County businesses and residents,” Skaggs said.
These recruits also practice report-writing techniques, advanced building-clearing procedures, firearms, de-escalation practices and community-oriented policing strategies.
“Congratulations on successful completion of this phase of your training, Deputies Ragland, Haight, Rivas, Volkman and Reeder,” Skaggs said. “We are proud to have you as members of our team, and we know you will work hard during your FTO period.”
