Large Print:

Blue mustang / Clay Fisher

Children of the stars / Mario Escobar

Family journal / Carolyn Brown

Flight risk / Cara Putman

Hadley Beckett’s next dish / Bethany Turner

His unexpected Amish twins / Rachel Good

Holdout / Graham Moore

Home with you / Liza Kendall

If for any reason / Courtney Walsh

Last passenger / Charles Finch

Light after the war / Anita Abriel

Lost hills / Lee Goldberg

Manana Kid / Francis Hilton

Massacre at Whip Station / Dusty Richards

Monogamy / Sue Miller

Murder on Pleasant Avenue / Victoria Thompson

Orphan of Hell’s Kitchen / Liz Freeland

Pack of predators / S. I. Soper

Royal / Danielle Steel

Secrets of Love Story Bridge / Phaedra Patrick

Silent stabbing / Alyssa Maxwell

Stirrup brother / Cherry Wilson

Tough Texan / Paul Evan Lehman

Tranquility Falls / Davis Bunn

Tubman command / Elizabeth Cobbs

Vineyards of Champagne / Juliet Blackwell

Water keeper / Charles Martin

When I meet you / Olivia Newport

Adult Fiction:

Anxious people / Frederik Brackman

Awkward Black man / Walter Mosley

Before she was Helen / Caroline B. Cooney

Big door prize / M. O. Walsh

Breaking silence / Elle James

Call of the raven / Wilbur Smith

Darkest evening / Ann Cleeves

Dear Ann / Bobbie Ann Mason

Heart of gold / B.J. Daniels

Heartbreaker / B.J. Daniels

Invention of sound / Chuck Palahniuk

Last agent / Robert Dugoni

Lizard in a Zoot suit / Marco Finnegan

Monogamy / Sue Miller

One by one / Ruth Ware

One simple wish / Kay Correll

Pretty like an ugly girl / Clayton Lindemuth

Question of betrayal / Anne Perry

Robert B. Parker’s fool’s paradise / Mike Lupica

Shadows in death / J. D. Robb

South of the buttonwood tree / Heather Webber

Stone wall / Beverly Lewis

Tarzan and Janine / Elle James

Tomorrow is forever / Gwen Bristow

Two reasons to run / Colleen Coble

What are you going through / Sigrid Nunez

When no one is watching / Alyssa Cole

Witches and wedding cake / Bailey Cates

Adult Non-Fiction:

Beyond your bubble / Tania Israel

Eat a peach / David Chang

Empty / Susan Burton

Everything beautiful in its time / Jenna Bush Hager

Kent State / Derf Backderf

Killing Crazy Horse / Bill O’Reilly

Knock at midnight / Brittany K. Barnett

Mayo Clinic guide to arthritis / Lynne S. Peterson

On all fronts / Clarissa Ward

Speaking for myself / Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Spymasters / Chris Whipple

Stephen Hawking / Leonard Mlodinow

Think like a monk / Jay Shetty

Writer’s library / Nancy Pearl

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Happy Narwhalidays / Ben Clanton

One time / Sharon Creech

Stick Dog meets his match / Tom Watson

Stink and the hairy scary spider / Megan McDonald

Movies and TV series:

Adventures of Robin Hood

Babe

Barefoot in the Park

Deathstroke

Easy Rider

Frankie & Alice

Rock-A-Doodle

Music:

Angelheaded Hipster / Various Artists

Blackbirds / Betty Lavette

Chromatica / Lady Gaga

Flaming Pie / Paul McCartney

Innocent Country 2 / Quelle Chris

Lil Boat / Lil Yachty

Minecraft Volme Beta / C418

Notes on a Confidential Form / 1975

Sleeper’s Prayer / Choir of Merton College, Oxford

Smile / Katy Perry

Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters

Third Gleam / Avette Brothers

Voices / Max Richter

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.