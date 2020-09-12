Large Print:
Blue mustang / Clay Fisher
Children of the stars / Mario Escobar
Family journal / Carolyn Brown
Flight risk / Cara Putman
Hadley Beckett’s next dish / Bethany Turner
His unexpected Amish twins / Rachel Good
Holdout / Graham Moore
Home with you / Liza Kendall
If for any reason / Courtney Walsh
Last passenger / Charles Finch
Light after the war / Anita Abriel
Lost hills / Lee Goldberg
Manana Kid / Francis Hilton
Massacre at Whip Station / Dusty Richards
Monogamy / Sue Miller
Murder on Pleasant Avenue / Victoria Thompson
Orphan of Hell’s Kitchen / Liz Freeland
Pack of predators / S. I. Soper
Royal / Danielle Steel
Secrets of Love Story Bridge / Phaedra Patrick
Silent stabbing / Alyssa Maxwell
Stirrup brother / Cherry Wilson
Tough Texan / Paul Evan Lehman
Tranquility Falls / Davis Bunn
Tubman command / Elizabeth Cobbs
Vineyards of Champagne / Juliet Blackwell
Water keeper / Charles Martin
When I meet you / Olivia Newport
Adult Fiction:
Anxious people / Frederik Brackman
Awkward Black man / Walter Mosley
Before she was Helen / Caroline B. Cooney
Big door prize / M. O. Walsh
Breaking silence / Elle James
Call of the raven / Wilbur Smith
Darkest evening / Ann Cleeves
Dear Ann / Bobbie Ann Mason
Heart of gold / B.J. Daniels
Heartbreaker / B.J. Daniels
Invention of sound / Chuck Palahniuk
Last agent / Robert Dugoni
Lizard in a Zoot suit / Marco Finnegan
One by one / Ruth Ware
One simple wish / Kay Correll
Pretty like an ugly girl / Clayton Lindemuth
Question of betrayal / Anne Perry
Robert B. Parker’s fool’s paradise / Mike Lupica
Shadows in death / J. D. Robb
South of the buttonwood tree / Heather Webber
Stone wall / Beverly Lewis
Tarzan and Janine / Elle James
Tomorrow is forever / Gwen Bristow
Two reasons to run / Colleen Coble
What are you going through / Sigrid Nunez
When no one is watching / Alyssa Cole
Witches and wedding cake / Bailey Cates
Adult Non-Fiction:
Beyond your bubble / Tania Israel
Eat a peach / David Chang
Empty / Susan Burton
Everything beautiful in its time / Jenna Bush Hager
Kent State / Derf Backderf
Killing Crazy Horse / Bill O’Reilly
Knock at midnight / Brittany K. Barnett
Mayo Clinic guide to arthritis / Lynne S. Peterson
On all fronts / Clarissa Ward
Speaking for myself / Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Spymasters / Chris Whipple
Stephen Hawking / Leonard Mlodinow
Think like a monk / Jay Shetty
Writer’s library / Nancy Pearl
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Happy Narwhalidays / Ben Clanton
One time / Sharon Creech
Stick Dog meets his match / Tom Watson
Stink and the hairy scary spider / Megan McDonald
Movies and TV series:
Adventures of Robin Hood
Babe
Barefoot in the Park
Deathstroke
Easy Rider
Frankie & Alice
Rock-A-Doodle
Music:
Angelheaded Hipster / Various Artists
Blackbirds / Betty Lavette
Chromatica / Lady Gaga
Flaming Pie / Paul McCartney
Innocent Country 2 / Quelle Chris
Lil Boat / Lil Yachty
Minecraft Volme Beta / C418
Notes on a Confidential Form / 1975
Sleeper’s Prayer / Choir of Merton College, Oxford
Smile / Katy Perry
Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters
Third Gleam / Avette Brothers
Voices / Max Richter
