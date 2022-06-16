Large Print:
Brush with murder / Bailee Abbott
Clive Cussler’s dark vector / Graham Brown
Cold snap / Marc Cameron
Dark angel / Brian Andrews
Dark embers at dawn / Stephen Overholser
Dark night in Big Rock / William W. Johnstone
Do-over / Bethany Turner
Face to die for / Iris Johansen
Flying solo / Linda Holmes
Gun law at Laramie / Allan Vaughn Elston
Hotel Nantucket / Elin Hilderbrand
Killer research / Jenn McKinlay
Last grand duchess / Bryn Turnbull
Love in plain sight / Kathleen Fuller
Man of clay / Alan Derosby
Man of legend / Linda Broday
Mulberry Hollow / Denise Hunter
Murder at Queen’s Landing / Andrea Penrose
Perfectly arranged / Liana George
Ride for justice, ride for revenge / James J. Griffin
Satanta’s woman / Cynthia Haseloff
Shadows of Berlin / David R. Gillham
Song of the gun / Dudley Dean
South of the buttonwood tree / Heather Webber
Summer at the cape / RaeAnne Thayne
Summer love / Nancy Thayer
Sweet goodbye / Ron Corbett
To marry and to meddle / Martha Waters
What matters most / Courtney Walsh
Wolf / J.R. Ward
Adult Fiction:
Aquaman: the becoming / Brandon Thomas
Billionaire’s fake fiancé / Annika Martin
Breaking the billionaire’s rules / Annika Martin
Can’t look away / Carola Lovering
Face to die for / Iris Johansen
Flying solo / Linda Holmes
Friendship pact / Jill Shalvis
Ghost lover / Lisa Taddeo
Horse / Geraldine Brooks
Hotel Nantucket / Elin Hilderbrand
Lady of bones / Carolyn Haines
Last summer on State Street / Toya Wolfe
Local gone missing / Fiona Barton
Mirror mended / Alix E. Harrow
Trouble with the cursed / Kim Harrison
Vacationland / Meg Mitchell Moore
Woman in the library / Sulari Gentill
Adult Non-Fiction:
Garden refresh / Kier Holmes
How to keep house while drowning / KC Davis
How to raise an antiracist / Ibram X. Kendi
If we break / Kathleen Buhle
Miss Memory Lane / Colton Haynes
Modern table / Kim Kushner
Rough draft / Katy Tur
Twilight world / Werner Herzog
Under the skin / Linda Villarosa
Way out of no way / Raphael G. Warnock
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Blue bloods revelantions / Melissa de la Cruz
Bug boys / Laura Knetzger
Bug boys: outside and beyond / Laura Knetzger
Feather and flame / Livia Blackburne
Ham Helsing monster hunter / Rich Moyer
Last fallen moon / Graci Kim
Pear affair / Judith Eagle
Smaller sister / Maggie Edkins Willis
Movies and TV series:
13th Warrior
Across the Universe
Alone
Balls of Fury
Bangkok Dangerous
Blue’s Clues – Let’s Learn with Blue
Brothers Grimm
Charlie Chan – Binge Box
Chicago
Chosen
Cyrano
Drifting Dragons
Dr. Quinn – Medicine Woman
Exorcism of Emily Rose
Gone with the Wind
Independence Day
Kick-Ass (1 & 2)
Limitless
Logan
Marry Me
Marvel – Agents of Shield
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Outfit
Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest
Purple Rain
Rocky
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls – Mayhem in the Multiverse
Thomas & Friends – All Engines Go!
Unhinged
X-Men Days of the Future Past – Rogue Cut
Music:
Denim & Rhinestones / Carrie Underwood
