Large Print:

Brush with murder / Bailee Abbott

Clive Cussler’s dark vector / Graham Brown

Cold snap / Marc Cameron

Dark angel / Brian Andrews

Dark embers at dawn / Stephen Overholser

Dark night in Big Rock / William W. Johnstone

Do-over / Bethany Turner

Face to die for / Iris Johansen

Flying solo / Linda Holmes

Gun law at Laramie / Allan Vaughn Elston

Hotel Nantucket / Elin Hilderbrand

Killer research / Jenn McKinlay

Last grand duchess / Bryn Turnbull

Love in plain sight / Kathleen Fuller

Man of clay / Alan Derosby

Man of legend / Linda Broday

Mulberry Hollow / Denise Hunter

Murder at Queen’s Landing / Andrea Penrose

Perfectly arranged / Liana George

Ride for justice, ride for revenge / James J. Griffin

Satanta’s woman / Cynthia Haseloff

Shadows of Berlin / David R. Gillham

Song of the gun / Dudley Dean

South of the buttonwood tree / Heather Webber

Summer at the cape / RaeAnne Thayne

Summer love / Nancy Thayer

Sweet goodbye / Ron Corbett

To marry and to meddle / Martha Waters

What matters most / Courtney Walsh

Wolf / J.R. Ward

Adult Fiction:

Aquaman: the becoming / Brandon Thomas

Billionaire’s fake fiancé / Annika Martin

Breaking the billionaire’s rules / Annika Martin

Can’t look away / Carola Lovering

Face to die for / Iris Johansen

Flying solo / Linda Holmes

Friendship pact / Jill Shalvis

Ghost lover / Lisa Taddeo

Horse / Geraldine Brooks

Hotel Nantucket / Elin Hilderbrand

Lady of bones / Carolyn Haines

Last summer on State Street / Toya Wolfe

Local gone missing / Fiona Barton

Mirror mended / Alix E. Harrow

Trouble with the cursed / Kim Harrison

Vacationland / Meg Mitchell Moore

Woman in the library / Sulari Gentill

Adult Non-Fiction:

Garden refresh / Kier Holmes

How to keep house while drowning / KC Davis

How to raise an antiracist / Ibram X. Kendi

If we break / Kathleen Buhle

Miss Memory Lane / Colton Haynes

Modern table / Kim Kushner

Rough draft / Katy Tur

Twilight world / Werner Herzog

Under the skin / Linda Villarosa

Way out of no way / Raphael G. Warnock

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Blue bloods revelantions / Melissa de la Cruz

Bug boys / Laura Knetzger

Bug boys: outside and beyond / Laura Knetzger

Feather and flame / Livia Blackburne

Ham Helsing monster hunter / Rich Moyer

Last fallen moon / Graci Kim

Pear affair / Judith Eagle

Smaller sister / Maggie Edkins Willis

Movies and TV series:

13th Warrior

Across the Universe

Alone

Balls of Fury

Bangkok Dangerous

Blue’s Clues – Let’s Learn with Blue

Brothers Grimm

Charlie Chan – Binge Box

Chicago

Chosen

Cyrano

Drifting Dragons

Dr. Quinn – Medicine Woman

Exorcism of Emily Rose

Gone with the Wind

Independence Day

Kick-Ass (1 & 2)

Limitless

Logan

Marry Me

Marvel – Agents of Shield

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Outfit

Pirates of the Caribbean – At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Man’s Chest

Purple Rain

Rocky

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls – Mayhem in the Multiverse

Thomas & Friends – All Engines Go!

Unhinged

X-Men Days of the Future Past – Rogue Cut

Music:

Denim & Rhinestones / Carrie Underwood

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.