Large Print:
Countdown / James Patterson
Golden spoon / Jessica Maxwell
Hello beautiful / Ann Napolitano
Never never / Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher
White lady / Jacqueline Winspear
Adult Fiction:
48 clues into the disappearance of my sister / Joyce Carol Oates
American mermaid / Julia Langbein
Beyond that, the sea / Laura Spence-Ash
Biography of X / Catherine Lacey
Clue Krewe / Jana DeLeon
Countdown / James Patterson
Cove / Catherine Coulter
Donut legion / Joe R. Lansdale
Dust child / Nguyen Phan Que Mai
Earth’s the right place for love / Elizabeth Berg
Fields of bounty / Lauraine Snelling
Girl who escaped from Auschwitz / Ellie Midwood
Girl who took what she wanted / David Handler
Guest house / Robin Morgan-Bentley
How I’ll kill you / Ren DeStefano
Memory lane / Becky Wade
Novel proposal / Denise Hunter
Only game in town / Lacie Waldon
Raven thief / Gigi Pandian
Road to Neverwinter / Jaleigh Johnson
Savior’s champion / Jenna Moreci
Savior’s sister / Jenna Moreci
Smolder / Laurell K. Hamilton
Two wars and a wedding / Lauren Willig
White lady / Jacqueline Winspear
Adult Non-Fiction:
Best strangers in the world / Ari Shapiro
Dirt on clean / Katherine Ashenburg
Don’t mom alone / Heather MacFadyen
Don’t think, dear / Alice Robb
Eat to beat your diet / William W. Li
Fodor essential Portugal
Guardians of the valley / Dean King
Lovely lace knits / Gabrielle Vezina
Melanin Base Camp / Danielle Williams
Modern embroidery / Rachael Dobbins
Real work / Adam Gopnik
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bea Wolf / Zach Weinersmith
Book that no one wanted to read / Richard Ayoade
Carnival quest / Brandon Mull
Dear Mothman / Robin Gow
Golden princess / Melanie Cellier
Honestly Elliott / Gillian McDunn
If he had been with me / Laura Nowlin
Julia and the shark / Kiran Millwood Hargrave
Moonlight blade / Tessa Barbosa
Rogue princess / Melanie Cellier
Sinister booksellers of Bath / Garth Nix
Warrior’s curse / Jennifer Nielsen
While you were dreaming / Alisha Rai
Wonderland / Barbara O’Connor
Worse than weird / Jody J. Little
