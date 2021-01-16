Large Print:
Bronte’s mistress / Finola Austin
Burden of proof / Davis Bunn
Cold trail / Robert Dugoni
Deadly waters / Dot Hutchinson
Devil’s due / James Clay
Family for beginners / Sarah Morgan
Head over heels / Hannah Orenstein
Hold on tight / Shelley Shepard Gray
In the lion’s den / Barbara Taylor Bradford
Killer’s wife / Victor Methos
Last day / Luanne Rice
Life once dreamed / Rachel Fordham
Lost boys / Faye Kellerman
Love and a little white lie / Tammy Gray
Mimi Lee reads between the lines / Jennifer Chow
Minutes to die / Susan Sleeman
Miss Janie’s girls / Carolyn Brown
Morning star / Charlotte Hubbard
Neighbors / Danielle Steel
One for the books / Jenn McKinlay
Piecing it all together / Leslie Gould
Shootout at Sioux Wells / Cliff Farrell
Thousand Texas longhorns / Johnny Boggs
Turning tide / Melody Carlson
View from here / Hannah McKinnon
Yukon trail / William MacLeod Raine
Adult Fiction:
After the rain / Nnedi Okorafor
American traitor / Brad Taylor
Awakened / Helen Hardt
Before the ruins / Victoria Gosling
Black buck / Mateo Askaripour
Bone Canyon / Lee Goldberg
Boone / Emily March
Breaker / Nicolas Petrie
Catered book club murder / Isis Crawford
Children’s blizzard / Melanie Benjamin
City of schemes / Victoria Thompson
Dark archive / Genevieve Cogman
Dear Miss Kopp / Amy Stewart
Death of a gigolo / Laura Levine
Deep into the dark / P. J. Tracy
Endless mercy / Tracie Peterson
Home for unloved orphans /Rachel Wesson
Hush-hush / Stuart Woods
Last garden in England / Julia Kelly
Marion Lane and the midnight murder / T. A. Willberg
Mystery of Mrs. Christie / Marie Benedict
Neighbors / Danielle Steel
NYPD Red 6 / James Patterson
Outlawed / Anna North
Pretty little wife / Darby Kane
Prophets / Robert Jones Jr.
Push / Ashley Audrain
Robert B. Parker’s Someone to watch over me / Ace Atkins
Scorpion’s tail / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Siri, who am I? / Sam Tschida
Spark / John Twelve Hawks
Spin / Patricia Cornwell
Ten rules for faking it / Sophie Sullivan
Under the Alaskan ice / Karen Harper
Waiting for the night song / Julie Carrick Dalton
War widow / Tara Moss
Wife upstairs / Rachel Hawkins
Wrong family / Tarryn Fisher
Yellow wife / Sadeqa Johnson
Adult Non-Fiction:
Aftershocks / Nadia Owusu
Beginners / Tom Vanderbilt
Bravey / Alexi Pappas
Case for keto / Gary Taubes
Clean mind, clean body / Tara Stiles
Cult of Trump / Steven Hassan
Friendshipping / Jenn Bane
His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama / Tenzin Geyche Tethong
Keep sharp / Sanjay Gupta
Martha Stewart’s very good things / Martha Stewart
More than a body / Lexie Kite
Outsider’s guide to humans / Camilla Pang
Saving justice / James Comey
White feminism / Koa Beck
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Be more chill graphic novel / Ned Vizzini
Beware the claw / Todd Doodler
Black Canary breaking silence / Alexandra Monir
City of the plague god / Sarwat Chadda
Concrete rose / Angie Thomas
Dark secret graphic novel / Tui Sutherland
Gone to the woods / Gary Paulsen
Good morning midnight / Lily Dalton-Brooks
Hold back the tide / Melinda Salisbury
House of El shadow threat / Claudia Gray
Influence / Sara Shepard
Just like that / Gary Schmidt
Karen’s worst day / Ann Martin
Katie the catsitter / Colleen A. F. Venable
Kitchen cabinet science projects / Michelle Dickinson
Legacy: women poets of the Harlem Renaissance / Nikki Grimes
Life I’m in / Sharon Flake
Lion of Mars / Jennifer Holm
Lore / Alexandra Bracken
My hair is magic / M. L. Marroquin
Nutcracker in Harlem / T. E. McMorrow
Oh my gods / Stephanie Cooke
Out of time / Geronimo Stilton
Race against time / Sandra Neil Wallace
Tales from the hinterland / Melissa Albert
Train your angry dragon / Steve Herman
Wedgie & Gizmo vs. the great outdoors / Suzanne Selfors
Movies and TV series:
Batman v Superman
Bean
Beneath the 12-Mile Reef
Best of Rocky and Bullwinkle
Big Fish
Big Jake
Cinderella Man
Closer
Crazy Heart
Death Race
Doctor Who – Peter Davison
Egg and I
Fiddler on the Roof
Fox & the Hound 1 & 2
Friends
Fright Night
Good Hair
Guns Akimbo
Hot Zone
Hustler
Jeremiah Johnson
Johnny English
Kettles in the Ozarks
Kettles on Old MacDonald’s Farm
Little House on the Prairie
Little Miss Sunshine
Ma and Pa Kettle
Ma and Pa Kettle at Home
Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair
Ma and Pa Kettle at Waikiki
Ma and Pa Kettle Back on the Farm
Ma and Pa Kettle go to Town
Ma and Pa Kettle on Vacation
Mexican
Mother Lode
Murdoch Mysteries
Night at the Museum – Battle of the Smithsonian
Pitch Perfect
Places in the Heart
Roy Rogers – 20 Movie Collection
School House Rock – Election Collection
Snow White & the Huntsman
Succession
Supernatural
True History of the Kelly Gang
Two Broke Girls
Yellowstone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.