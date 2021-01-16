Large Print:

Bronte’s mistress / Finola Austin

Burden of proof / Davis Bunn

Cold trail / Robert Dugoni

Deadly waters / Dot Hutchinson

Devil’s due / James Clay

Family for beginners / Sarah Morgan

Head over heels / Hannah Orenstein

Hold on tight / Shelley Shepard Gray

In the lion’s den / Barbara Taylor Bradford

Killer’s wife / Victor Methos

Last day / Luanne Rice

Life once dreamed / Rachel Fordham

Lost boys / Faye Kellerman

Love and a little white lie / Tammy Gray

Mimi Lee reads between the lines / Jennifer Chow

Minutes to die / Susan Sleeman

Miss Janie’s girls / Carolyn Brown

Morning star / Charlotte Hubbard

Neighbors / Danielle Steel

One for the books / Jenn McKinlay

Piecing it all together / Leslie Gould

Shootout at Sioux Wells / Cliff Farrell

Thousand Texas longhorns / Johnny Boggs

Turning tide / Melody Carlson

View from here / Hannah McKinnon

Yukon trail / William MacLeod Raine

Adult Fiction:

After the rain / Nnedi Okorafor

American traitor / Brad Taylor

Awakened / Helen Hardt

Before the ruins / Victoria Gosling

Black buck / Mateo Askaripour

Bone Canyon / Lee Goldberg

Boone / Emily March

Breaker / Nicolas Petrie

Catered book club murder / Isis Crawford

Children’s blizzard / Melanie Benjamin

City of schemes / Victoria Thompson

Dark archive / Genevieve Cogman

Dear Miss Kopp / Amy Stewart

Death of a gigolo / Laura Levine

Deep into the dark / P. J. Tracy

Endless mercy / Tracie Peterson

Home for unloved orphans /Rachel Wesson

Hush-hush / Stuart Woods

Last garden in England / Julia Kelly

Marion Lane and the midnight murder / T. A. Willberg

Mystery of Mrs. Christie / Marie Benedict

Neighbors / Danielle Steel

NYPD Red 6 / James Patterson

Outlawed / Anna North

Pretty little wife / Darby Kane

Prophets / Robert Jones Jr.

Push / Ashley Audrain

Robert B. Parker’s Someone to watch over me / Ace Atkins

Scorpion’s tail / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child

Siri, who am I? / Sam Tschida

Spark / John Twelve Hawks

Spin / Patricia Cornwell

Ten rules for faking it / Sophie Sullivan

Under the Alaskan ice / Karen Harper

Waiting for the night song / Julie Carrick Dalton

War widow / Tara Moss

Wife upstairs / Rachel Hawkins

Wrong family / Tarryn Fisher

Yellow wife / Sadeqa Johnson

Adult Non-Fiction:

Aftershocks / Nadia Owusu

Beginners / Tom Vanderbilt

Bravey / Alexi Pappas

Case for keto / Gary Taubes

Clean mind, clean body / Tara Stiles

Cult of Trump / Steven Hassan

Friendshipping / Jenn Bane

His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama / Tenzin Geyche Tethong

Keep sharp / Sanjay Gupta

Martha Stewart’s very good things / Martha Stewart

More than a body / Lexie Kite

Outsider’s guide to humans / Camilla Pang

Saving justice / James Comey

White feminism / Koa Beck

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Be more chill graphic novel / Ned Vizzini

Beware the claw / Todd Doodler

Black Canary breaking silence / Alexandra Monir

City of the plague god / Sarwat Chadda

Concrete rose / Angie Thomas

Dark secret graphic novel / Tui Sutherland

Gone to the woods / Gary Paulsen

Good morning midnight / Lily Dalton-Brooks

Hold back the tide / Melinda Salisbury

House of El shadow threat / Claudia Gray

Influence / Sara Shepard

Just like that / Gary Schmidt

Karen’s worst day / Ann Martin

Katie the catsitter / Colleen A. F. Venable

Kitchen cabinet science projects / Michelle Dickinson

Legacy: women poets of the Harlem Renaissance / Nikki Grimes

Life I’m in / Sharon Flake

Lion of Mars / Jennifer Holm

Lore / Alexandra Bracken

My hair is magic / M. L. Marroquin

Nutcracker in Harlem / T. E. McMorrow

Oh my gods / Stephanie Cooke

Out of time / Geronimo Stilton

Race against time / Sandra Neil Wallace

Tales from the hinterland / Melissa Albert

Train your angry dragon / Steve Herman

Wedgie & Gizmo vs. the great outdoors / Suzanne Selfors

Movies and TV series:

Batman v Superman

Bean

Beneath the 12-Mile Reef

Best of Rocky and Bullwinkle

Big Fish

Big Jake

Cinderella Man

Closer

Crazy Heart

Death Race

Doctor Who – Peter Davison

Egg and I

Fiddler on the Roof

Fox & the Hound 1 & 2

Friends

Fright Night

Good Hair

Guns Akimbo

Hot Zone

Hustler

Jeremiah Johnson

Johnny English

Kettles in the Ozarks

Kettles on Old MacDonald’s Farm

Little House on the Prairie

Little Miss Sunshine

Ma and Pa Kettle

Ma and Pa Kettle at Home

Ma and Pa Kettle at the Fair

Ma and Pa Kettle at Waikiki

Ma and Pa Kettle Back on the Farm

Ma and Pa Kettle go to Town

Ma and Pa Kettle on Vacation

Mexican

Mother Lode

Murdoch Mysteries

Night at the Museum – Battle of the Smithsonian

Pitch Perfect

Places in the Heart

Roy Rogers – 20 Movie Collection

School House Rock – Election Collection

Snow White & the Huntsman

Succession

Supernatural

True History of the Kelly Gang

Two Broke Girls

Yellowstone

