Large Print:

Badlands buccaneer / Todhunter Ballard

Beneath the seams / Peyton H. Roberts

Blue summer / Jim Nichols

Bullets for Mulvane / William Heuman

Chasing shadows / Lynn Austin

Everything we didn’t say / Nicole Baart

Hadley and Grace / Suzanne Redfearn

Home remedy / S. I. Soper

Home sweet tiny home / Melody Carlson

Hope chest / Carolyn Brown

Island / Ben Coes

Just haven’t met you yet / Sophie Cousens

Magic of found objects / Maddie Dawson

Man of honor / Barbara Taylor Bradford

Mimi Lee cracks the code / Jennifer J. Chow

Murder most fair / Anna Lee Huber

Saving Mrs. Roosevelt / Candice Sue Patterson

Secret of snow / Viola Shipman

Shiloh / Lori Benton

Texas gun / Nelson Nye

There’s a murder afoot / Vicki Delany

Trace of doubt / DiAnn Mills

Trainwreckers / Sean Lynch

What the cat dragged in / Kate McMurray

When the Missouri ran red / Jim R. Woolard

Zombies of Zapata / James J. Griffin

Adult Fiction:

Betty / Tiffany McDaniel

Black flag / David Ricciardi

Cheat sheet / Sarah Adams

Dark n’ deadly / Tee O’Fallon

Desolation canyon / P. J. Tracy

Do I know you? / Sarah Strohmeyer

Doctor’s luck / Nancy Glenn Powell

Drowning girls / Lisa Regan

Good son / Jacquelyn Mitchard

How high we go in the dark / Sequoia Nagamatsu

Joan is okay / Weike Wang

Life of the mind / Christine Smallwood

Lightning in a mirror / Jayne Ann Krentz

Mirror man / Lars Kepler

Mitford vanishing / Jessica Fellowes

One step too far / Lisa Gardner

Only the grass suffers / Dale Moll

Reminders of him / Colleen Hoover

Robert B. Parker’s bye bye baby / Ace Atkins

Runaway / Nick Petrie

Serve n’ protect / Tee O’Fallon

Sid and the orphans / Nancy Glenn Powell

Stillwater Island / Gregg Olsen

Such a pretty smile / Kristi DeMeester

Tales the devil told me / Jen Fawkes

Trap n’ trace / Tee O’Fallon

Where the grass grows high / Nancy Glenn Powell

Yinka, where is your huzband? / Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

Adult Non-Fiction:

Art of more / Michael Brooks

Betrayal of Anne Frank / Rosemary Sullivan

Enough already / Valerie Bertinelli

How we can win / Kimberly Jones

Lost boys of Montauk / Amanda M. Fairbanks

Making of biblical womanhood / Beth Allison Barr

You don’t know us Negroes and other essays / Zora Neale Hurston

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Anatomy: a love story / Dana Schwartz

Beyond the end of the world / Amie Kaufman

Freedom! The story of the Black Panthers / Jetta Grace Martin

Leprechaun is gone / Dan Gutman

Memory of Babel / Christelle Dabos

Missing of Clairdelune / Christelle Dabos

Operation do-over / Gordon Korman

Shattered midnight / Dhonielle Clayton

Winter’s promise / Christelle Dabos

Witch’s apprentice / Zetta Elliott

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.