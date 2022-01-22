Large Print:
Badlands buccaneer / Todhunter Ballard
Beneath the seams / Peyton H. Roberts
Blue summer / Jim Nichols
Bullets for Mulvane / William Heuman
Chasing shadows / Lynn Austin
Everything we didn’t say / Nicole Baart
Hadley and Grace / Suzanne Redfearn
Home remedy / S. I. Soper
Home sweet tiny home / Melody Carlson
Hope chest / Carolyn Brown
Island / Ben Coes
Just haven’t met you yet / Sophie Cousens
Magic of found objects / Maddie Dawson
Man of honor / Barbara Taylor Bradford
Mimi Lee cracks the code / Jennifer J. Chow
Murder most fair / Anna Lee Huber
Saving Mrs. Roosevelt / Candice Sue Patterson
Secret of snow / Viola Shipman
Shiloh / Lori Benton
Texas gun / Nelson Nye
There’s a murder afoot / Vicki Delany
Trace of doubt / DiAnn Mills
Trainwreckers / Sean Lynch
What the cat dragged in / Kate McMurray
When the Missouri ran red / Jim R. Woolard
Zombies of Zapata / James J. Griffin
Adult Fiction:
Betty / Tiffany McDaniel
Black flag / David Ricciardi
Cheat sheet / Sarah Adams
Dark n’ deadly / Tee O’Fallon
Desolation canyon / P. J. Tracy
Do I know you? / Sarah Strohmeyer
Doctor’s luck / Nancy Glenn Powell
Drowning girls / Lisa Regan
Good son / Jacquelyn Mitchard
How high we go in the dark / Sequoia Nagamatsu
Joan is okay / Weike Wang
Life of the mind / Christine Smallwood
Lightning in a mirror / Jayne Ann Krentz
Mirror man / Lars Kepler
Mitford vanishing / Jessica Fellowes
One step too far / Lisa Gardner
Only the grass suffers / Dale Moll
Reminders of him / Colleen Hoover
Robert B. Parker’s bye bye baby / Ace Atkins
Runaway / Nick Petrie
Serve n’ protect / Tee O’Fallon
Sid and the orphans / Nancy Glenn Powell
Stillwater Island / Gregg Olsen
Such a pretty smile / Kristi DeMeester
Tales the devil told me / Jen Fawkes
Trap n’ trace / Tee O’Fallon
Where the grass grows high / Nancy Glenn Powell
Yinka, where is your huzband? / Lizzie Damilola Blackburn
Adult Non-Fiction:
Art of more / Michael Brooks
Betrayal of Anne Frank / Rosemary Sullivan
Enough already / Valerie Bertinelli
How we can win / Kimberly Jones
Lost boys of Montauk / Amanda M. Fairbanks
Making of biblical womanhood / Beth Allison Barr
You don’t know us Negroes and other essays / Zora Neale Hurston
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Anatomy: a love story / Dana Schwartz
Beyond the end of the world / Amie Kaufman
Freedom! The story of the Black Panthers / Jetta Grace Martin
Leprechaun is gone / Dan Gutman
Memory of Babel / Christelle Dabos
Missing of Clairdelune / Christelle Dabos
Operation do-over / Gordon Korman
Shattered midnight / Dhonielle Clayton
Winter’s promise / Christelle Dabos
Witch’s apprentice / Zetta Elliott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.