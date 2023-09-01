Large Print:
Learned by heart / Emma Donoghue
Somebody’s fool / Richard Russo
Adult Fiction:
Batman Wayne family adventures / CRC Payne
Big little spells / Hazel Beck
Breakaway / Jennifer Weiner
Coworker / Freida McFadden
Discreet charm of the big bad wolf / Alexander McCall Smith
Education of Dixie Dupree / Donna Everhart
Girl in the eagle’s talons / Karin Smirnoff
Good bad girl / Alice Feeney
Happiness falls / Angie Kim
Harlem after midnight / Louise Hare
He should have told the bees / Amanda Cox
Hunting Adeline / H. D. Carlton
It’s only teenage wasteland / Curt Pires
Jasad heir / Sara Hashem
LA Confidential / James Ellroy
Learned by heart / Emma Donoghue
My roommate is a vampire / Jenna Levine
Phoenix king / Aparna Verma
Road to bittersweet / Donna Everhart
Saint of bright doors / Vajra Chandresekera
Shigidi and the brass head of Obalufon / Wole Talabi
Sunset years of Agnes Sharp / Leonie Swann
Terrace story / Hilary Leichter
Who we are now / Lauryn Chamberlain
Adult Non-Fiction:
Blue Zones secrets for living longer / Dan Buettner
Caribbean paleo / Althea Brown
Deadline / Jill Lepore
Gallop toward the sun / Peter Stark
Leaning toward light / Tess Taylor
Lord Honey / Jason Smith
Made for people / Justin Whitmel Earley
Mother tongue / Jenni Nuttall
Quickening / Elizabeth Rush
Washington’s gay general / Josh Trujillo
Wasps / Eric Eaton
You gotta get up / Kimberly Jones
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Alchemyst: secrets of the immoral Nicholas Flamel graphic novel / Michael Scott
All the lovely bad ones / Mary Downing Hahn
Barely floating / Lilliam Rivera
Batu and the search for the golden cup / Zira Nauryzbai
Big Nate move it or lose it / Lincoln Peirce
Brothers Hawthorne / Jennifer Lyn Barnes
Her radiant curse / Elizabeth Lim
Hills of Estrella Roja / Ashley Robin Franklin
Horse named Sky / Rosanne Parry
House of Marionne / J. Elle
Hurricane girls / Kimberly Willis Holt
Infinity particle / Wendy Xu
Little like waking / Adam Rex
Lost library / Rebecca Stead
Never a hero / Vanessa Len
Night creatures / Maria Le
Savi and the memory keeper / Bijal Vachharajani
Secret sisters / Avi
Sonic the Hedgehog: Scrapnik Island / Daniel Barnes
Stars in their eyes / Jessica Walton
Stinetinglers 2 / R.L. Stine
Styx and Scones in the cracked crystal / Jay Cooper
Suntboy: in-between time / Jason Reynolds
Unnecessary drama / Nina Kenwood
Vivian Van Tassel and the secret of Midnight Lake / Michael Witwer
Wild journey of Juniper Berry / Chad Morris
Zeus: water rescue / W. Bruce Cameron
Movies and TV series:
Audie Murphy Collection II
Blackberry
Blackening
Confidential Informant
Fast X
Flash
From Up on Poppy Hill
Halloween Kills
Home on the Range
Island
Kiki’s Delivery Service
Lucy Must Be Traded, Charlie Brown
Madagascar
Monsters vs. Aliens
Ponyo
Sinister
Smile
Speed Racer
Thomas & Friends – All Engines Go Back on Track
What They Had
