Large Print:
Winners / Fredrik Backman
Adult Fiction:
Backup plan / Jill Shalvis
Broken / Rebecca Zanetti
Cabinet of Dr. Leng / Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child
Courtship plan / Kathleen Fuller
Devil you know / P.J. Tracy
Everyone in my family has killed someone / Benjamin Stevenson
Fallen / Rebecca Zanetti
Hair of the dog / Gordon Carroll
Hearts of steel / Elizabeth Camden
How to sell a haunted house / Grady Hendrix
Independence / Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Innocent wife / Lisa Regan
Keeper’s six / Kate Elliott
Love by design / Elizaabeth Everett
Lunar love / Lauren Kung Jessen
Midwife of Auschwitz / Anna Stuart
Mitford affair / Marie Benedict
Mitford secret / Jessica Fellowes
Really good, actually / Monica Heisey
Reunion / Kayla Olson
Shards / Bret Easton Ellis
Three lives of Alix St. Pierre / Natasha Lester
What lies in the woods / Kate Alice Marshall
Adult Non-Fiction:
Autism FAQ / Joe Biel
Building a life worth living / Marsha Linehan
Creative act / Rick Rubin
Drawing for illustration / Martin Salisbury
Glamour witch / Sophie Saint Thomas
Good life / Robert Waldinger
How to take smart notes / Sonke Ahrens
I’m no philosopher but I got thoughts / Kristin Chenoweth
Love and justice / Maya Moore
Master slave husband wife / Ilyon Woo
On this day in history sh!t went down / James Fell
Rough sleepers / Tracy Kidder
Wayward / Alice Greczyn
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bone spindle / Leslie Vedder
Cape / Kate Hannigan
Figure it out, Henri Weldon / Tanita S. Davis
For Lamb / Lesa Cline-Ransom
Great Mathemachicken hide and go beak / Nancy Krulik
Lost year / Katherine Marsh
Sir Callie and the champions of Helston
Movies and TV series:
Better Call Saul season 6
Clash of the Titans
Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell
Minute You Wake Up Dead
My Girl
Waiting for Anya
Yours, Mine and Ours
