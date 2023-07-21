Large Print:
Collector / Daniel Silva
Must love flowers / Debbie Macomber
Only one left / Riley Sager
Zero days / Ruth Ware
Adult Fiction:
After death / Dean Koontz
Bitter past / Bruce Borgos
Block party / Jamie Day
Boy from block 66 / Limor Regev
Camp Damascus / Chuck Tingle
Collector / Daniel Silva
Crook manifesto / Colson Whitehead
Cure / K. A. Riley
Cutting teeth / Chandler Baker
Deep sky / Yume Kitasei
Divinity 36 / Gail Carriger
Door-to-door bookstore / Carsten Henn
Heroic hearts / Jim Butcher
How can I help you / Laura Sims
Immortal longings / Chloe Gong
Joy in the morning / Betty Smith
Merry-go-round / Sergio Rossi
Queens of Wonderland / Gama Ray Martinez
Silver nitrate / Silvia Moreno-Garcia
Star is bored / Byron Lane
Strange Sally Diamond / Liz Nugent
Summer girl / Elle Kennedy
To have and to heist / Sara Desai
Twisted love story / Samantha Downing
Upper room / Mary Monroe
Zero-sum / Joyce Carol Oates
Adult Non-Fiction:
Arguing for a better world / Arianne Shahvisi
Beastly / Keggie Carew
Birth control / Allison Yarrow
Complete diabetes cookbook / America’s Test Kitchen
Devil and Sherlock Holmes / David Grann
Easy, beautiful handmade rag rugs / Deana David
Encounterism / Andy Field
Excuse me while I disappear / Laurie Notaro
In vital harmony / Karen Glass
Know and tell / Karen Glass
Little book of dog care / Ace Tilton Ratcliff
Living the vanlife / Naomi Grevemberg
Scalia: rise to greatness / James Rosen
Super bloom / Jac Semmler
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bellwoods game / Celia Krampien
Brave Ollie Possum / Ethan Nicolle
Brick dust and bones / M. R. Fournet
Bunny and tree / Balint Zsako
Buzzing / Samuel Sattin
Chaos monster / Sayantani DasGupta
Clementine and Danny save the world (and each other) / Livia Blackburne
Firebird / Sunmi
Football fugitive / Matt Christopher
I’m not here to make friends / Andrew Yang
International house of dereliction / Jacqueline Davies
King is dead / Benjamin Dean
Mixed up / Gordon Korman
Rock gods of Jackson Tennessee / Rafer Roberts
Sea in you / Jessi Sheron
Song called home / Sara Zarr
Splintered magic / L. L. McKinney
Unbirthday / Liz Braswell
Under the forgetful sky / Lauren Yero
Unpetables / Dennis Messner
Very unfortunate wish of Melony Yoshimura / Waka Brown
Movies and TV series:
Are You There, God, It’s Me Margaret?
Book Club
Criminal Minds Evolution
Crown
Evil Dead Rise
Father Brown
Fool’s Paradise
Last of Us
Our House
Paddington 2
Perry Mason
Pulling
Robin Hood – Men in Tights
RWBY 1 - 6
Scream 1 - 6
