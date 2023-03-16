Large Print:
Arrowhead Cattle Company / Richard Clarke
Barking up the wrong tree / Janice Thompson
Brighter the light / Mary Ellen Taylor
Bullet garden / Stephen Hunter
Courtship plan / Kathleen Fuller
Desperate ride / James Griffin
Easter bonnet murder / Leslie Meier
Everything is just beginning / Erin Bartels
Florence legacy / Lauraine Snelling
High desert / Todhunter Ballard
Honeymoons can be hazardous / Amanda Flower
I have some questions for you / Rebecca Makkai
I will find you / Harlan Coben
Killer Cupid / Laurien Berenson
Loathe to love you / Ali Hazelwood
Mitford secret / Jessica Fellowes
Paid bridesmaid / Sariah Wilson
Promise of Easter / Marta Perry
Signal fires / Dani Shapiro
Snap out of it / Maddie Dawson
Son of man / Charles Martin
Trace of poison / Colleen Cambridge
Trail of blood and bones / Bradford Scott
Two faces west / T. T. Flynn
We lie here / Rachel Howzell Hall
Westbound / Dusty Richards
Wild rain / Beverly Jenkins
Woman worth knowing / Hannah Alexander
World played chess / Robert Dugoni
Adult Fiction:
All that is hidden / Rhys Bowen
Assassin of reality / Marina Dyachenko
Deal with the Earl / Sadie Bosque
Dog of the north / Elizabeth McKenzie
Good dog, bad cop / David Rosenfelt
Hello beautiful / Ann Napolitano
Her deadly game / Robert Dugoni
I will find you / Harlan Coben
Inmate / Freida McFadden
Kunstlers in Paradise / Cathleen Schine
Last Russian doll / Kristen Loesch
Light in the flame / Jennifer Armentrout
Love wager / Lynn Painter
Metropolitan affair / Jocelyn Green
Once we were home / Jennifer Rosner
Our best intentions / Vibhuti Jain
Pineapple Street / Jenny Jackson
Red London / Alma Katsu
Red queen / Juan Gomez-Jurado
Saint Justice / Mike Grist
Second time around / Melody Carlson
Stone maidens / Lloyd Devereux Richards
Tempest at sea / Sherry Thomas
Vera Wong’s unsolicited advice for murderers / Jesse Q. Sutanto
You never know / Connie Briscoe
Your driver is waiting / Priya Guns
Adult Non-Fiction:
Angel makers / Patricia Nell McCracken
Belonging / Michelle Miller
Bootstrapped / Alissa Quart
Don’t make me count to three / Ginger Plowman
Everyday grand / Jocelyn Delk Adams
Flight paths / Rebecca Heisman
Gentleman bandit / John Boessenecker
History of the world in seven cheap things / Rajeev Charles Patel
Hitler’s aristocrats / Susan Ronald
Other family doctor / Karen R. Fine
Paris / Paris Hilton
Real self-care / Pooja Lakshmin
Ritual / Nikki Van De Car
Saved / Benjamin Hall
Secrets of the happy soul / Katie Orr
Strong like water / Aundi Kolber
We were once a family / Roxanna Asgarian
What looks like bravery / Laurel Braitman
Wildflower watercolor / Sushma Hegde
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Batpig: go pig or go home / Rob Harrell
Bible infographics for kids / Harvest House
Brave / James Bird
Different for boys / Patrick Ness
Eight nights of flirting / Hannah Reynolds
Flowerheart / Catherine Bakewell
Freewater / Amina Luqman-Dawson
Hoops / Matt Tavares
Long stretch of bad days / Mindy McGinnis
Longest journey / Amy Hevron
Michi challenges history / Ken Mochizuki
Ravensong / Cayla Fay
Secret of Glendunny: the searchers / Kathryn Lasky
Stateless / Elizabeth Wein
Movies and TV series:
Bluey
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Last Kids on Earth
Modern Family
Spoiler Alert
Very Special Favor
Whitney Houston – I Wanna Dance with Somebody
