Large Print:
Cross down / James Patterson
Near miss / Stuart Woods
Remarkably bright creatures / Shelby Van Pelt
Adult Fiction:
All the sinners bleed / S. A. Cosby
Cassandra in reverse / Holly Smale
Clive Cussler fire strike / Mike Maden
Close her eyes / Lisa Regan
Color of always / Brent Fisher
Cross down / James Patterson
Director’s cut / Steve Higgs
Disappearance in Fiji / Nilima Rao
Everything’s fine / Cecilia Rabess
Forever never / Lucy Score
Frog & Toad are doing their best / Jennie Egerdie
Kidnapped bride / Steve Higgs
Lady and the mountain fire / Misty Beller
Lady Tan’s circle of women / Lisa See
Little Italian hotel / Phaedra Patrick
Little ray of sunshine / Kristan Higgins
Maeve Fly / CJ Leede
Mortal follies / Alexis Hall
My magnolia summer / Victoria Benton Frank
Near miss / Stuart Woods
Paris daughter / Kristin Harmel
Same time next summer / Annabel Monaghan
Secret life of sunflowers / Marta Molnar
Somebody like Santa / Janet Dailey
Such kindness / Andre Dubus
Survivor / Iris Johansen
Translation state / Ann Leckie
Unfortunately yours / Tessa Bailey
Unnatural ends / Christopher Huang
Watch us shine / Marisa De Los Santos
Whispers / Ashley Audrain
Wind knows my name / Isabel Allende
Adult Non-Fiction:
Arrangements in blue / Amy Key
Battle of Maldon / J. R. R. Tolkien
Body neutral / Jessi Kneeland
Chessboard combat / Joel Benjamin
Clearing the fog / James Jackson
Defiant dreams / Sola Mahfouz
Femina / Janina Ramirez
First family / Cassandra Good
George: a magpie memoir / Frieda Hughes
Great Arkansas pie book / Kat Robinson
Horse barbie / Geena Rocero
Ice / Amy Brady
Last action heroes / Nick De Semlyen
Last honest man / James Risen
Last ride of the Pony Express / Will Grant
Pageboy / Eliot Page
Prepared / Mike Glover
Questions that matter most / Jane Smiley
Say Anarcha / J. C. Hallman
Stalking the great killer / Larry Floyd
Strong female character / Fern Brady
Table set for sisterhood / Ashley Schutz
Talk / Darrin Bell
Y’all eat yet / Miranda Lambert
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Best way to get your way / Tanya Lloyd Kyi
Bird bonanza / Carole Keene
Book of Boba Fett junior novel / Joe Schreiber
Come out, come out, whatever you are / Kathryn Foxfield
Duet for home / Karina Yan Glaser
Eyes and the impossible / Dave Eggers
Good as gold / Candace Buford
Grace the cove dragon / Maddy Mara
Half moon summer / Elaine Vickers
Little Mermaid: against the tide / J. Elle
Mrs. Smith’s Spy School for Girls: double cross / Beth McMullen
My name is Henry Bibb / Afua Cooper
My name is Phyllis Wheatley / Afua Cooper
Peter Pan & Wendy junior novelization / Elizabeth Rudnick
Queens of New York / E. L. Shen
Rebel undercover / Lisa McMann
Saint Juniper’s folly / Alex Crespo
Something more / Jackie Khalilieh
Spark in the cinders / Jenny Elder Moke
Thief in Thunderclan / Erin Hunter
Threads that bind / Kika Hatzopoulou
Thunderboom / Jack Briglio
Tiger Lily and the secret treasure of Neverland / Cherie Dimaline
Will on the inside / Andrew Eliopulos
