Adult Fiction:
Affairs of Ashmore Castle / Cynthia Harrod-Eagles
Another way home / Deborah Raney
Bad summer people / Emma Rosenblum
Before we were strangers / Renee Carlino
Blueberry blunder / Amanda Flower
Coyote waits / Tony Hillerman
Cry of the hunter / Jack Higgins
Dalva / Jim Harrison
Dance with the fae prince / Elise Kova
Exocet / Jack Higgins
Grand slam romance / Ollie Hicks
Icebreaker / Hannah Grace
Identity / Nora Roberts
Late Americans / Brandon Taylor
Lock-up / John Banville
Marriage act / John Marrs
Mrs. Nash’s ashes / Sarah Adler
Poisoner’s ring / Kelley Armstrong
Return to Satterthwaite Court / Mimi Matthews
Rogue justice / Stacey Abrams
Schindler’s list / Thomas Keneally
Senator’s wife / Liv Constantine
Summer stage / Meg Mitchell Moore
Terms and conditions / Lauren Asher
Tom Clancy Flash Point / Don Bentley
Will of the many / James Islington
Adult Non-Fiction:
Amerikan family / Santi Elijah Holley
Brave the wild river / Melissa L. Sevigny
Burnt / Clare Frank
In Sardinia / Jeff Biggers
Raw dog / Jamie Loftus
Sing, memory / Makana Eyre
When the world didn’t end / Guinevere Turner
Why fathers cry at night / Kwame Alexander
Women we buried, women we burned / Rachel Louise Snyder
You are not alone / Ken Duckworth
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Constellations / Kate Glasheen
Fergus and Zeke for president / Kate Messner
Forever is now / Mariama Lockington
Kiss number 8 / Colleen AF Venable
Labors of Hercules Beal / Gary D. Schmidt
Luis Ortega survival club / Sonora Reyes
Picture-perfect boyfriend / Becky Dean
Science comics: electricity / Andy Hirsch
Secret coders: monsters and manuals / Gene Luen Yang
Shakti / SJ Sindu
Year on fire / Julie Buxbaum
Movies and TV series:
Akeelah and the Bee
Alien
Berenstain Bears – Bear Family Vacation
Cars
Creed III
Jurassic Park Jurassic Park III
Jurassic Park – The Lost World
Mulan
Operation Fortune
Peter Rabbit II
Shazam! – Fury of the Gods
Tangled
Tarzan
Music:
First Two Pages of Frankenstein – The National
Love in the Void – Hammock
Seven Psalms – Paul Simon
Subtract – Ed Sheeran
