Large Print:
Book lovers / Emily Henry
Carrie Soto is back / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Hunt / Faye Kellerman
It girl / Ruth Ware
Adult Fiction:
As seen on TV / John Wayne Comunale
Black Hamptons / Carl Weber
Building a future / Amy Clipston
Carrie Soto is back / Taylor Jenkins Reid
Chesapeake / James Michener
Daisy Darker / Alice Feeney
Day boy / Trent Jamieson
Everything after / Jill Santopolo
Florence legacy / Lauraine Snelling
For the throne / Hannah Whitten
House of fortune / Jessie Burton
Ink black heart / Robert Gilbraith
Lost girls of Willowbrook / Ellen Marie Wiseman
Lost ticket / Freya Sampson
Love lettering / Kate Clayborn
Murder at Beacon Rock / Alyssa Maxwell
Murder in Westminster / Vanessa Riley
Oleander sword / Tasha Suri
Other birds / Sarah Addison Allen
Peg and Rose solve a murder / Laurien Berenson
Quicksand / Janey Dailey
Sold on love / Kathleen Fuller
Spear cuts through water / Simon Jimenez
Taste of gold and iron / Alexandra Rowland
Thread collectors / Shaunna J. Edwards
Twisted love / Ana Huang
Undertaking of Hart and Mercy / Megan Bannen
Adult Non-Fiction:
Banned books / DK
Big trouble ahead / Allen Jackson
Destructionists / Dana Milbank
Existential physics / Sabine Hossenfelder
Fostered / Tori Hope Petersen
Operation Pineapple Express / Scott Mann
Scandinavian-style Christmas knits / Thea Rytter
Juvenile and Young Adult:
All of our demise / Amanda Foody
Amari and the great game / B. B. Alston
Belladonna / Adalyn Grace
Big Nate destined for awesomeness / Lincoln Peirce
Carry me home / Janet Fox
Crunch / Kayla Miller
Daybreak on Raven Island / Fleur Bradley
Dragon’s promise / Elizabeth Lim
Escape from Chernobyl / Andy Marino
Final gambit / Jennifer Lynn Barnes
How to survive your murder / Danielle Valentine
Liar’s crown / Abigail Owen
Midnight children / Dan Gemeinhart
Mouseford musical / Thea Stilton
Neverlanders / Tom Taylor
Nothing more to tell / Karen M. McManus
Over by dead body / Boo Sweeney
Stinetinglers / R.L. Stine
This appearing house / Ally Malinenko
Three kisses, one midnight / Roshani Chokshi
Wake the bones / Elizabeth Kilcoyne
Who is Derek Jeter? / Gail Herman
Who is Wayne Gretzky? / Gail Herman
Movies and TV series:
Devil You Know
Eddie & the Cruisers & Eddie & the Cruisers II
Monster in Paris
Mr. Malcolm’s List
Muppets from Space
Scrubs
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Tucker & Dale VS Evil
Welcome to Sudden Death
Music:
Hounds of love / Kate Bush
