Large Print:

Wish / Nicholas Sparks

Adult Fiction:

Apollo murders / Chris Hadfield

Ballad of Laurel Springs / Janet Beard

Best in snow / David Rosenfelt

Cat me if you can / Miranda James

Christmas courtship / Shelley Shepard Gray

Cinnamon skin / John D. MacDonald

Days of Afrekete / Asali Solomon

Dear Santa / Debbie Macomber

East coast girls / Kerry Kletter

Everyman / M. Shelly Conner

Flowers for the sea / Zin E. Rocklyn

Freedom’s song / Kim Vogel Sawyer

It’s a wonderful woof / Spencer Quinn

Judge’s list / John Grisham

Line to kill / Anthony Horowitz

Lonely silver rain / John D. MacDonald

Love on the range / Mary Connealy

Monster in the middle / Tiphanie Yanique

Moonlight child / Karen McQuestion

Murder gets a makeover / Laura Levine

Naughty in Nice / Rhys Bowen

Nothing but blackened teeth / Cassandra Khaw

Oh William! / Elizabeth Strout

Over my dead body / Jeffrey Archer

Riverbend gap / Denise Hunter

Twelve jays of Christmas / Donna Andrews

Waiting on love / Tracie Peterson

Well matched / Jen DeLuca

Adult Non-Fiction:

Act like you got some sense / Jamie Foxx

Baking with Dorie / Dorie Greenspan

Book of hope / Jane Goodall

Critical race theory / Richard Delgado

Doctor who fooled the world / Brian Deer

Glory in the margins / Nikki Grimes

Lidia’s a pot, a pan, and a bowl / Lidia Bastianich

Notable native people / Adrienne Keene

Pioneer woman cooks – super easy! / Ree Drummond

Too famous / Michael Wolff

Ultimate book of scavenger hunts / Stacy Tornio

Unprotected / Billy Porter

Way she feels / Courtney Cook

Juvenile and Young Adult:

Bird will soar / Alison Green Myers

Fifty-four things wrong with Gwendolyn Rogers / Caela Carter

Kind of spark / Elle McNicoll

Pegasus quest / Jordan Quinn

Unicorn playlist / Dana Simpson

Walking in two worlds / Wab Kinew

Within these wicked walls / Lauren Blackwood

Zeus the mighty: the maze of the menacing Minotaur / Crispin Boyer

Zeus the mighty: the quest for the golden fleas / Crispin Boyer

Zeus the mighty: the trials of Hairy-Clees / Crispin Boyer

Movies and TV series:

Addams Family

Adventure Time

Alias

Avengers – Black Widow & Punisher

Cadfael

Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian

Dr. Who and the Daleks

Dune World

Flintstones

Good Wife

Halloween Tree

Heart That Forgives

Hunchback of Notre Dame (Laughton)

In The Earth

John Adams

Legend

Make Mine Music

Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

Murder She Wrote

My Neighbor Totoro

Old

Peter Pan

Princess & the Frog

Robotech

Silverhawks

Snake Eyes – G. I. Joe Origins

Song of the Sea

Weeds

Music:

Best That I Could Do / John Mellencamp

Let it Be / Beatles

