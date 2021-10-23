Large Print:
Wish / Nicholas Sparks
Adult Fiction:
Apollo murders / Chris Hadfield
Ballad of Laurel Springs / Janet Beard
Best in snow / David Rosenfelt
Cat me if you can / Miranda James
Christmas courtship / Shelley Shepard Gray
Cinnamon skin / John D. MacDonald
Days of Afrekete / Asali Solomon
Dear Santa / Debbie Macomber
East coast girls / Kerry Kletter
Everyman / M. Shelly Conner
Flowers for the sea / Zin E. Rocklyn
Freedom’s song / Kim Vogel Sawyer
It’s a wonderful woof / Spencer Quinn
Judge’s list / John Grisham
Line to kill / Anthony Horowitz
Lonely silver rain / John D. MacDonald
Love on the range / Mary Connealy
Monster in the middle / Tiphanie Yanique
Moonlight child / Karen McQuestion
Murder gets a makeover / Laura Levine
Naughty in Nice / Rhys Bowen
Nothing but blackened teeth / Cassandra Khaw
Oh William! / Elizabeth Strout
Over my dead body / Jeffrey Archer
Riverbend gap / Denise Hunter
Twelve jays of Christmas / Donna Andrews
Waiting on love / Tracie Peterson
Well matched / Jen DeLuca
Adult Non-Fiction:
Act like you got some sense / Jamie Foxx
Baking with Dorie / Dorie Greenspan
Book of hope / Jane Goodall
Critical race theory / Richard Delgado
Doctor who fooled the world / Brian Deer
Glory in the margins / Nikki Grimes
Lidia’s a pot, a pan, and a bowl / Lidia Bastianich
Notable native people / Adrienne Keene
Pioneer woman cooks – super easy! / Ree Drummond
Too famous / Michael Wolff
Ultimate book of scavenger hunts / Stacy Tornio
Unprotected / Billy Porter
Way she feels / Courtney Cook
Juvenile and Young Adult:
Bird will soar / Alison Green Myers
Fifty-four things wrong with Gwendolyn Rogers / Caela Carter
Kind of spark / Elle McNicoll
Pegasus quest / Jordan Quinn
Unicorn playlist / Dana Simpson
Walking in two worlds / Wab Kinew
Within these wicked walls / Lauren Blackwood
Zeus the mighty: the maze of the menacing Minotaur / Crispin Boyer
Zeus the mighty: the quest for the golden fleas / Crispin Boyer
Zeus the mighty: the trials of Hairy-Clees / Crispin Boyer
Movies and TV series:
Addams Family
Adventure Time
Alias
Avengers – Black Widow & Punisher
Cadfael
Chronicles of Narnia – The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
Chronicles of Narnia – Prince Caspian
Dr. Who and the Daleks
Dune World
Flintstones
Good Wife
Halloween Tree
Heart That Forgives
Hunchback of Notre Dame (Laughton)
In The Earth
John Adams
Legend
Make Mine Music
Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
Murder She Wrote
My Neighbor Totoro
Old
Peter Pan
Princess & the Frog
Robotech
Silverhawks
Snake Eyes – G. I. Joe Origins
Song of the Sea
Weeds
Music:
Best That I Could Do / John Mellencamp
Let it Be / Beatles
